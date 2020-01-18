Point Of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Growing Demands and Business Outlook 2019

“The Global Point Of Sale (POS) Terminal Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2022)”, provides an in-depth analysis of the global POS terminals market by value, by shipment and by installed base. The report also gives an insight of the global POS terminals market by applicability, by products, by components, by region, etc.

The report also includes the analysis of the global software POS market, global hardware POS market. The report provides a regional analysis of the POS terminal market, including the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry.Growth of the overall global POS terminals market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The competition in the global POS terminal market is dominated by the two big players, Ingenico and Verifone. Further, key players of the POS terminal market Ingenico, Verifone, Toshiba Tech Corp and PAX Global are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

This independent 105 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With tables and figures examining the Point Of Sale (POS) Terminal market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2022.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the Global Point Of Sale (POS) Terminal market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done.

Point of sale (POS) refers to capturing of data related to customer payment information when goods and services are bought and sold at any physical location or on online platform. POS transaction can be captured using a variety of devices via computer, barcode and optical scanner, magnetic card readers or any combination of such devices. Point of sale (POS) terminals market has gained significant momentum in recent years due to the ease of use, enhancing customer experience and improved return on investment being offered by these systems.

Point of sale has applicability in millions of retail business, education, supermarkets, hospitality businesses, healthcare, etc. The major functions of POS Terminals are: calculate cash due for every value entered, keep track of cash in the cash drawer, calculate labor and payroll data, record information on repeat customers, record daily check averages for every worker, etc.

The POS terminals market can be segmented according to the components, into hardware POS terminals and software POS terminals. The POS terminal market can also be segmented according to the product type, into fixed POS terminals and wireless/mobile POS terminals. The POS Terminal market could also be segmented on the basis of technology into NFC enabled POS terminals and non-NFC enabled POS terminals.

The global POS terminal market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2014-2017 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022 tremendously. The POS terminal market is expected to increase due to growth in retail e-commerce industry, increase in hospitality industry, increase in GDP per-capita, growth in the global healthcare industry, increased usage of debit and credit cards, technological upgradation, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, need for data accuracy and data security, risks associated with mPOS, tampering and connectivity problems, etc.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2022 which makes the report an invaluable resource for company executives, marketing executive, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, market size, and development trends of Point Of Sale (POS) Terminal market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to get a holistic understanding of the competition in Point Of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Carrier.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

