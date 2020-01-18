Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Global Industry 2019 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2026

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market

Description

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) is a synthetic water-soluble polymer, which is a key ingredient used in various end-user industries.

The rising demand for convenience and biodegradable packaging will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the global polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market till 2022.

This report researches the worldwide Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DuPont

SEKISUI CHEMICAL

Sigma-Aldrich

The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry

Anhui Wanwei

Aldon

BASF

Carst & Walker

JAPAN VAM & POVAL

KURARAY

Polychem

Polysciences

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Breakdown Data by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Breakdown Data by Application

Food Packaging

Paper

Construction

Electronics

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.4.3 Industrial Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food Packaging

1.5.3 Paper

1.5.4 Construction

1.5.5 Electronics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 DuPont

8.1.1 DuPont Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

8.1.4 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 SEKISUI CHEMICAL

8.2.1 SEKISUI CHEMICAL Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

8.2.4 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Sigma-Aldrich

8.3.1 Sigma-Aldrich Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

8.3.4 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry

8.4.1 The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

8.4.4 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Anhui Wanwei

8.5.1 Anhui Wanwei Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

8.5.4 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Aldon

8.6.1 Aldon Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

8.6.4 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

……..CONTINUED

