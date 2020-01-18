Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025
This research report categorizes the global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In 2017, the global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements include
Red Bull
Monster Beverage
Glanbia Group
GNC Holdings
Abbott Laboratories
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
Clif Bar
Coca- Cola
Glanbia
PepsiCo
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3436763-global-sports-nutrition-fitness-supplements-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Market Size Split by Type
Protein Powders
Energy Bars
Sports & Energy Drinks
Other
Market Size Split by Application
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3436763-global-sports-nutrition-fitness-supplements-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Table Of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Protein Powders
1.4.3 Energy Bars
1.4.4 Sports & Energy Drinks
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.5.3 Specialist Retailers
1.5.4 Online Retailers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market Size
2.1.1 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Red Bull
11.1.1 Red Bull Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements
11.1.4 Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Monster Beverage
11.2.1 Monster Beverage Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements
11.2.4 Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Glanbia Group
11.3.1 Glanbia Group Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements
11.3.4 Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 GNC Holdings
11.4.1 GNC Holdings Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements
11.4.4 Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Abbott Laboratories
11.5.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements
11.5.4 Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
Continued…….
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: Wiseguyreports
Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028
Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US) +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com