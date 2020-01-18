Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

This research report categorizes the global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements include

Red Bull

Monster Beverage

Glanbia Group

GNC Holdings

Abbott Laboratories

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Clif Bar

Coca- Cola

PepsiCo

Market Size Split by Type

Protein Powders

Energy Bars

Sports & Energy Drinks

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Protein Powders

1.4.3 Energy Bars

1.4.4 Sports & Energy Drinks

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.5.3 Specialist Retailers

1.5.4 Online Retailers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market Size

2.1.1 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Revenue by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Red Bull

11.1.1 Red Bull Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements

11.1.4 Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Monster Beverage

11.2.1 Monster Beverage Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements

11.2.4 Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Glanbia Group

11.3.1 Glanbia Group Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements

11.3.4 Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 GNC Holdings

11.4.1 GNC Holdings Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements

11.4.4 Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Abbott Laboratories

11.5.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements

11.5.4 Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

Continued…….

