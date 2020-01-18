Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology 2019 Global Market Growth Analysis, Development Status and Outlook, Applications-Forecasts To 2024

Description:-

Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology is a watertreatment proseccing,the quantity and the type of chemicals that are used for the water treatment varies depending on the quality of the water available and the location. The quality of water depends upon its hardness, total dissolved solids (TDS), pH value, and the alkalinity of the water.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M

GE Water and Process Technologies

Honeywell International

Solvay

The Dow Chemical

ITT

Buckman Laboratories International

Pentair

BWA Water Additives

Calgon Carbon

Albemarle

Danaher

Flowserve

Best Water Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Coagulants and Flocculants

Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors

Anti-Foamants and Defoamers

Biocides

Activated Carbon

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Municipal

Power

Chemical

Food and Beverage

Pulp and Paper

Others

