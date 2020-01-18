Wealth Management Market 2019 Strategic Assessments – Wells Fargo & Company, UBS Group AG, BlackRock

“The Global Wealth Management Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2022)”, provides analysis of the global wealth management, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes the market by value and by regions. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the global wealth management market value of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global wealth management has also been forecasted for the years 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Wells Fargo & Company, UBS Group AG, BlackRock, Inc. and Morgan Stanley are some of the key players operating in the global wealth management, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Essential points covered in Global Wealth Management Market 2019 Research are:-

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

What are the key factors driving the Global Wealth Management market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Wealth Management market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Global Wealth Management market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Wealth Management market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Wealth Management market?

This independent 59 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With tables and figures examining the Wealth Management market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2022.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the Global Wealth Management market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done.

Wealth management is defined as procedures, which provides financial planning by a designated wealth advisor/managers. The wealth management procedures involve financial services such as investment advice, assets management, accounting, tax services, retirement planning and legal or estate planning. The total market value of assets and investments managed by a wealth management organization is known as assets under management (AUMs).

The wealth management industry structure is divided into six different categories such as retail, direct, broker-dealer independent RIA, full service firms/ wirehoue, private banks, regional banks with trust companies and multi-family offices.

The different types of wealth management products and services are structure investment products, which offers a fixed investment outcome; private banking and services, which provide more personalized financial services to HNWIs; traditional investment products, which includes bond shares, real estate, banking, etc; estate or retirement planning, which includes management of assets in the event of death or planning for regular income after paid work ends; and private wealth management or personal wealth management, which incorporates financial planning portfolio and other aggregated financial services.

The global wealth management market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2018-2022). The global wealth management market is supported by various growth drivers, such as, increasing high net worth individuals (HNWIs) population, budding global GDP, upsurge in global urban population, etc. Whereas, come challenges such as resistance to accept technology in wealth management, stringent regulations, etc. obstruct the market growth.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2022 which makes the report an invaluable resource for company executives, marketing executive, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, market size, and development trends of Wealth Management market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to get a holistic understanding of the competition in Wealth Management Market Carrier.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

