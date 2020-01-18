WIFI HOME ROUTER 2019 GLOBAL MARKET DEMAND, MARKET SIZE, MARKET SHARE, STATUS AND FORECAST TO 2023

This report studies the WiFi Router for Home Use market, including home office and entertainment applications.

A Wifi/wireless router is a device that performs the functions of a router and also includes the functions of a wireless access point. It is used to provide access to the Internet or a private computer network. It can function in a wired LAN (local area network), in a wireless-only LAN (WLAN), or in a mixed wired/wireless network, depending on the manufacturer and model. Consumer wireless routers vary in the WiFi range they support.

Based on the maximum wireless links speed the router can provide, WiFi Home Router product market can be segmented into 300Mbps, 450Mbps, 150Mbps, 1200Mbps, 750Mbps, 1000Mbps, 600Mbps, 1750Mbps, 54Mbps, 108Mbps and etc. Among these, 300Mbps and 450Mbps type are the most common types in China market now while the 54Mbps type and 150 Mbps are being phased out over time.”

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the WiFi Home Router in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TP-LINK

D-Link

Tenda

NETGEAR

ASUS

Huawei

Qihoo 360

Gee

Xiaomi

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

150Mbps

300Mbps

450Mbps

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home Office Using

Entertainment Using

