Wireless M2M & IoT Bible Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions : Edition 2019

Despite its low ARPU, the wireless M2M market has become a key focus of many mobile network operators as their traditional voice and data markets become saturated. Likewise, government and regulatory initiatives such as the EU initiatives to have a smart meter penetration level of 80% by 2020 and the mandatory inclusion of automotive safety systems such as eCall in all new car models, have also helped to drive overall wireless M2M connections and revenue.

By enabling network connectivity among physical objects, M2M has initiated the vision of the Internet of Things (IoT) – a global network of sensors, equipment, appliances, computing devices, and other objects that can communicate in real time. This gives rise of a multitude of application possibilities including but not limited to location tracking, diagnostics, process automation, remote monitoring/control and even entertainment. Given the vast array of M2M and IoT applications, the industry has attracted attention from a multitude of vertical market segments.

Consequently we expect the wireless M2M market to account for nearly $196 Billion in revenue by the end of 2020, following a CAGR of 21% during the six year period between 2014 and 2020. Eyeing this lucrative opportunity, vendors and service providers across the highly fragmented M2M value chain have become increasing innovative in their strategies and technology offerings which have given rise to a number of submarkets such as M2M network security, Connected Device Platforms (CDP) and M2M application platforms.

This report presents an in-depth assessment of the global wireless M2M market. In addition to covering the business case, the challenges, the industrys roadmap, value chain analysis, deployment case studies, and the vertical market ecosystem, vendor service/product strategies and strategic recommendations, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the wireless M2M market from 2014 till 2020, including an individual assessment of the following submarkets: Network Connectivity, Application Services, Embedded Cellular M2M Modules, Network Security, Connected Device Platforms (CDP), Application Platforms (Application Enablement Platforms, AEP and Application Development Platforms, ADP), Integration Services and Enabling Technologies, across six regions.

The report segments wireless M2M connections and associated service revenue forecasts separately for cellular, satellite and short range wireless technologies. Country level connection forecasts are provided for over 50 countries. Also provided are wireline M2M connection and service revenue forecasts.

Furthermore, network connectivity and application service revenue forecasts are individually presented for the following 8 vertical market segments: Utilities & Smart Grid, Automotive & Transportation, Logistics, Public Safety, Security & Surveillance, Retail & Vending, Healthcare, Intelligent Buildings & Smart Cities, and Consumer Electronics.

Forecast Segmentation :

– Technology forecasts are categorized in the following 8 categories:

– Wide Area Wireless

GSM/GPRS/EDGE

CDMA-2000/EV-DO

W-CDMA/HSPA

WiMAX

LTE

Satellite

Others

– Short Range Wireless

Wi-Fi

Others

Topics Covered:

The report covers the following topics:

– M2M/IoT technology and architecture

– Market drivers and key benefits of wireless M2M

– Challenges and Inhibitors to the wireless M2M Ecosystem

– Wireless M2M standardization initiatives

– Wireless M2M opportunities, use cases and applications across industry verticals

– Wireless M2M deployment case studies

– Industry, mobile network operator and vendor commitments to M2M

– Wireless M2M industry roadmap: 2014 – 2020

– Wireless M2M value chain assessment

– SWOT analysis of M2M access technologies – Cellular, satellite, short range (Wi-Fi and others) and wireline

– Key trends in the M2M ecosystem: acquisitions, evolving requirements, business models, cloud based analytics, network security, impact of LTE, roaming issues, alliances, IPv6, module costs and price elasticity

– Profiles, market positioning assessment (current strategy, target market and products/services) and strategic recommendations for 175 players in the M2M/IoT ecosystem: embedded wireless module vendors, hardware & bundled solution providers, vertical market specialists, M2M MVNOs, M2M/IoT platform & software specialists, wireless industry incumbents, M2M network operators and integration specialists

– Market analysis and forecasts from 2011 till 2020

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

– What are the key market drivers and challenges in the wireless M2M ecosystem?

– How big is the market for M2M and IoT platforms?

– What are the key applications of M2M across industry verticals?

– How is the M2M value chain structured, how will it evolve overtime, and what will be its impact on key vertical segments of the market?

– What opportunities does M2M technology offer to mobile network operators and other players involved in the value chain?

– What strategies should mobile network operators, M2M MVNOs, module vendors, hardware providers, platform specialists and other players adopt to capitalize on the M2M opportunity?

– Do M2M MVNOs face a threat from tier 1 mobile network operators?

– How big is the M2M opportunity, and how much revenue will the industry generate in 2020?

– What will be the installed base of wireless M2M connections in 2020?

– How will Wi-Fi, satellite and wireline M2M connections compare with cellular M2M connections?

– Which geographical regions, countries and industry verticals offer the greatest growth potential for M2M services?

– What is the vendor market share embedded cellular M2M modules, how many units will ship in 2020 and how will declining ASPs impact the sales revenue?

– How will embedded cellular M2M module shipments vary by air interface technology overtime, and will LTE take a lead in 2020?

– What is the network connectivity and application service ARPU for M2M services, and how will this vary overtime for each industry vertical?

– How big is the market for M2M network security?

Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:

– The wireless M2M market will account for nearly $196 Billion in annual revenue by the end of 2020, following a CAGR of 21% during the six year period between 2014 and 2020

– The installed base of M2M connections (wireless and wireline) will grow at a CAGR of 25% between 2014 and 2020, eventually accounting for nearly 9 Billion connections worldwide

– At present, the M2M value chain is highly fragmented with module OEMs, hardware solution providers, application platform providers, device platform providers, mobile network operators and aggregators/MVNOs all investing across multiple segments of the value chain, whilst still maintaining a key focus on a specific portion

– SNS Research expects the value chain to consolidate in the future, with a smaller number of larger and profitable competitors across the M2M value chain

– The growing presence of wireless M2M solutions within the sensitive critical infrastructure industry is having a profound impact on M2M network security solutions, a market estimated to reach nearly $1.5 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2020

– Driven by demands for device management, cloud based data analytics and diagnostic tools, M2M/IoT platforms (including CDP, AEP and ADP) are expected to account for $11 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2020

