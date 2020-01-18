Wireless Network Infrastructure Bible Market Technology Advancement, Expert Reviews And Analysis By 2025

The term Wireless Network Infrastructure has conventionally been associated with macrocell Radio Access Network (RAN) and mobile core network infrastructure, which MIR Research estimates to account for nearly $52 Billion in spending by the end of 2014.

However, the scope of the term is expanding as wireless carriers increase their investments in Heterogeneous Network or HetNet infrastructure encompassing WiFi, small cells, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), Remote Radio Heads (RRH) and the emerging Cloud RAN concept. Driven by the promise of added capacity and coverage with minimum investment in additional spectrum, HetNet infrastructure is expected to account for nearly $17 Billion in spending by the end of 2014.

While macrocell RAN spending is forecast to decline at a CAGR of 3% over the next 6 years, MIR Research estimates that the overall wireless network infrastructure market encompassing macrocell RAN, HetNet, mobile core and backhaul infrastructure will witness tremendous growth over the coming years. Growing at a CAGR of over 5%, the market will account for over $104 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2020.

Request a sample at: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07204009/the-wireless-network-infrastructure-bible-2014-2020-macrocell-ran-small-cells-rrh-das-cloud-ran-carrier-wifi-mobile-core-backhaul/inquiry?source=newszak&mode=24

Complimenting this growth would be over $1 Billion worth of annual R&D investments on 5G mobile technology by wireless carriers, vendors and vertical market players alike, in a bid to further enhance the capacity, speed and performance of future mobile networks.

The Wireless Network Infrastructure Bible: 2014 – 2020 – Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, RRH, DAS, Cloud RAN, Carrier WiFi, Mobile Core & Backhaul report presents an in-depth assessment of 9 individual submarkets of the wireless network infrastructure opportunity. Besides analyzing the key market drivers, challenges, operator revenue potential, regional CapEx commitments, expert interviews and vendor strategies, the report also presents revenue and unit shipment forecasts for the market from 2014 to 2020 at a regional as well as a global scale. Historical figures are also provided for 2010, 2011 and 2013.

Topics Covered:

The report covers the following topics:

– Up-to-date coverage of market dynamics allowing wireless network infrastructure vendors to analyze the opportunities and challenges of selling to wireless carriers in different regional markets

– Analysis of demand and supply of wireless infrastructure and the strategies of the key vendors. Research includes quantitative and qualitative market assessments as well as the forecasts of market trends, technology requirements and deployment strategies

– Market analysis and forecasts for 9 individual submarkets and their subcategories: macrocell Radio Access Network (RAN), mobile core, macrocell backhaul, Remote Radio Heads (RRH), Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), small cell RAN, cloud RAN, small cell backhaul and carrier WiFi

– Exclusive interview transcripts from 2 of the largest wireless network infrastructure vendors; Ericsson and NSN

– Mobile network CapEx commitments per region

– Mobile network subscriptions, traffic projections and service revenue by technology and region

– An assessment of 5G technology, initiatives and R&D commitments

Browse full report at: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07204009/the-wireless-network-infrastructure-bible-2014-2020-macrocell-ran-small-cells-rrh-das-cloud-ran-carrier-wifi-mobile-core-backhaul?source=newszak&mode=24

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Organic Perfume in these regions, from 2015 to 2020 (forecast), covering Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Latin & Central America, Middle East & Africa, North America, Western Europe.

Key Findings:

The report has the following key findings:

– Between 2014 and 2020, the 2G, 3G & 4G wireless network infrastructure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5%

– Vendors are increasing their focus on profit margins. Many are already cutting staff, embracing operational excellence, evolving their new business models, acquiring niche businesses and expanding their managed services offerings

– New CapEx commitment avenues such as HetNet infrastructure and virtualization will usher industry restructuring. The wireless network infrastructure market will consolidate so as to eliminate one of the current global players by 2020

– As wireless carriers look to offload traffic from their overburdened macrocell infrastructure, HetNet infrastructure will represent a market worth $43 Billion in 2020

– Operators will ramp up on backhaul, aggregation, transport, routing based on IP and Ethernet technologies for offering mobile broadband services

– Developing market growth will be a significant factor during the forecast period, with China and India seeing some of the highest levels of growth, both in terms of shipments and in the size of their installed base. After 2014, developing countries and their requirements will begin to shape future infrastructure technologies and architectures

– Due to the investments in a single RAN technology, future LTE investments will cost much less than early investments of the technology

– Supplemented with a drive towards virtualization, a limited amount of hardware installation will be needed when wireless carriers upgrade to LTE in the future

– From 2016 onwards wireless carriers and vendors will spend at least $1 Billion per annum in R&D spending to drive standardization and commercialization of 5G technology

– Voice over LTE (VoLTE) subscriptions will surpass 700 Million by 2020

Key Questions Answered:

The report package provides answers to the following key questions:

� What are the key market drivers and challenges for SDN, NFV and the wider network virtualization ecosystem?

� How is the 2G, 3G & 4G wireless infrastructure market evolving by segment and region? What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

� What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

� How will the market shape for small cell infrastructure and other HetNet deployments such as DAS and cloud RAN?

� How will WiFi fit into future mobile network architectures for access and offload?

� Who are the key vendors in the market, what is their market share and what are their strategies?

� What strategies should be adopted by wireless carriers and infrastructure vendors to remain a dominant market force?

� Which 2G, 3G & 4G technology constitutes the highest amount of spending and how will this evolve overtime?

� How will LTE deployments proceed, and how long will GSM, HSPA and CDMA technologies co-exist with LTE?

� When will WiMAX infrastructure spending diminish?

� What is the global and regional outlook for each individual sub-market including macrocell RAN, small cells, RRH, DAS, cloud RAN, carrier WiFi, mobile core, macrocell backhaul and small cell backhaul?

� What is the opportunity for the mobile backhaul market, and what new backhaul solutions are evolving?

� Do emerging virtualization technologies such as Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) pose a threat to traditional wireless infrastructure vendors?

� How much will vendors and operators invest in 5G R&D?

� How low is the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of a HetNet deployment in comparison to a homogeneous macrocell only RAN network?

About Us: –

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. These reports include in-depth market research studies i.e. market share analysis, market analysis, information on products, countries, market size, trends, business research details and much more. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]