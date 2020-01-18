Wood Charcoal 2018 Global Market Key Players – Kingsford, Royal Oak, Duraflame, Fire & Flavor, Cooks International, Fogo Charcoal – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Wood Charcoal in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Charcoal can be used as fuel in diary life. Generally, there are two types of charcoal, including charcoal briquets and charcoal lump. Difference between those two products is mainly raw material resource. Charcoal briquets use sawdust of scrap wood as raw materials, while charcoal lump use natural hardwood. It seems that charcoal briquet is a major type of charcoal, which took a share of 63.30% in 2016.

Raw material of charcoal is wood and resource is abundant. There are many charcoal suppliers in USA, such as Kingsford, Royal Oak, Duraflame, Fire & Flavor, Cooks International, Fogo Charcoal, Two Trees Products, Kamodo Joe, Saint Louis Charcoal Company, B&B Charcoal, The Original Charcoal Company and The Charcoal Supply Company. Kingsford and Royal Oak are two leading local companies in USA. In 2016, Kingsford charcoal sales account for 74.75% of USA total sales. Royal Oak charcoal sales share is 15.11% in 2016. Market concentration in this industry is high in USA.

The worldwide market for Wood Charcoal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kingsford

Royal Oak

Duraflame

Fire & Flavor

Cooks International

Fogo Charcoal

Two Trees Products

Kamodo Joe

Saint Louis Charcoal Company

B&B Charcoal

The Original Charcoal Company

The Charcoal Supply Company

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Charcoal Briquets

Charcoal Lump

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Commercial Restaurant

