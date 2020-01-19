Phenolic Resin Market With Top Countries Data : Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast to 2023

Phenolic Resin Market Report offers a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Phenolic Resin Market along with competitive landscape, Phenolic Resin Market share and revenue forecasts 2023. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments.

Phenolic resins or phenol formaldehyde resins or 2-methoxy-6-methylphenol are synthetic polymers that are obtained by the polymerization of formaldehyde and phenol. These are resistant to acids, water, and organic solvents. These are used especially in the molded and laminated products, adhesives, and coatings. Phenolic resins possess good chemical and physical properties such as low toxicity, high mechanical strength, low smoke formation, good heat resistance, and high thermal stability.

Ashland, BASF, DIC, Hexion, Hitachi Chemicals, Sumitomo Bakelite, allnex group, Capiton, Chemovate, DynaChem, Fenolit d.d., Georgia-Pacific Chemicals, Kolon Industries, LERG, MITSUI CHEMICALS AMERICA, Romit Resins, Shandong Laiwu Runda New Material, SHENGQUAN GROUP, SI Group, Sprea Misr, Tembec, UCP Chemicals…

Major classifications are as follows:

Resol Resin

Novolac Resin

Others… Major applications are as follows:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Furniture

Electrical & Electronics