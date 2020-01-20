Global Oilfield Services Market Analysis by Market Competitors, Region, Product & Application
Oilfield Services market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Oilfield Services Market.
About Oilfield Services Industry
Oilfield Services market size will grow from USD 106.18 Billion in 2017 to USD 129.85 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 3.41%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.
This growth is attributed to increasing shale gas production, growing global E&P spending, and lifting of Iranian oil export sanctions.The oilfield services market has been segmented, based on services, into pressure pumping services, well completion equipment & services, coiled tubing services, well intervention, and other services. The pressure pumping services sub-segment, within the services segment, led the oilfield services market in 2017, and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The well completion equipment & services segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.
Companies which are Transforming Oilfield Services Market are:-
Baker Hughes Incorporated , Halliburton Company , Schlumberger Limited , Weatherford International, PLC , Superior Energy Services, Inc. , National Oilwell Varco, Inc. , China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL) , Archer Limited , Expro International Group Holdings, Ltd. , Technipfmc, PLC , GE Oil & Gas , Trican Well Service, Ltd. , Welltec International APS , Basic Energy Services, Inc. , Nabors Industries, Ltd. , Pioneer Energy Services Corp. , Qinterra as , Scomi Energy Services BHD , Nordic Well Services, LLC , Condor Energy Services Limited
By Application
Onshore, Offshore, , ,
By Service
Pressure Pumping Services , Oil Country Tubular Goods , Wireline Services , Well Completion Equipment & Services , Well Intervention Services
Regions Covered in Oilfield Services Market are :-
- North and South America
- Europe
- China
- South Korea
- India
The Oilfield Services Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following points:
- Market Size side-effect Categories
- Market patterns
- Manufacturer Landscape
- Distributor Landscape
- Valuing Analysis
- Top 10 company Analysis
- Product Benchmarking
- Product Developments
- Mergers and Acquisition Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Request Analysis ( By Revenue and Volume )
- Country level Analysis (15+)
- Excerpt of the overall industry Analysis
- Product Chain Analysis
- Production network Analysis
- Current and Future Market Landscape Analysis
- Opportunity Analysis
- Income and Volume Analysis
