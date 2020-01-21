Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Market 2019

Account Takeover Fraud is a form of identity theft.

Scope of the Report:

The global Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Account

Takeover Fraud Detection Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ZeroFOX

Kount

NuData Security

Experian

Risk Ident

ThreatMetrix

Iovation

RSA Security

IdentityMind

Feedzai

BioCatch

Sift Science

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software

1.2 Classification of Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Cloud-Based

1.2.4 On-Premise

1.3 Global Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Large Enterprises

1.3.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

1.4 Global Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ZeroFOX

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 ZeroFOX Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Kount

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Kount Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 NuData Security

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 NuData Security Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Experian

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Experian Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Risk Ident

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Risk Ident Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 ThreatMetrix

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 ThreatMetrix Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Iovation

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Iovation Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

