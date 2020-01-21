Acrylic Foam Tape Market Competitive Analysis With Growth And Trends Forecast Till 2023

Acrylic foam tape is a closed-cell acrylic foam, pressure-sensitive adhesive. Acrylic Foam Tapes, AFT, are high performance bonding tapes designed to provide engineered assembly solutions for a wide variety of industrial applications. These tapes are ideal for replacing mechanical fasteners and liquid adhesives in permanent applications where a very high strength bond is required.

The worldwide market for Acrylic Foam Tape is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 2820 million US$ in 2023.

Top Leading Companies are: 3M, Nitto, Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), Intertape Polymer Group, Avery Dennison (Mactac), Scapa, Saint Gobin, Teraoka, Achem (YC Group), Acrylic Foam Tape Company, YGZC GROUP, Shanghai Smith Adhesive

This report segments the Acrylic Foam Tape market on the basis of types;

Single Sided Tape

Double Sided Tape

Self-Stick Tape

On the basis of application the Acrylic Foam Tape market is segmented into

Automotive

Building and Construction

Home appliances

Electronics

Others

Key Highlights of the Acrylic Foam Tape Market Report:

The key details related to Acrylic Foam Tape industry like the product definition, cost, variety of applications, demand and supply statistics are covered in this report.

Competitive study of the major Acrylic Foam Tape players will help all the market players in analyzing the latest trends and business strategies.

The study of emerging market segments and the existing market segments will help the readers in planning the business strategies.

Figure Global Production Market Share of by Types and by Applications in 2018.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the Acrylic Foam Tape, value, status (2018-2023) and forecast (2018-2023);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Acrylic Foam Tape players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the Acrylic Foam Tape market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Reasons for Buying this Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

