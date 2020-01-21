AUTOMOTIVE LUBRICANTS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY MANUFACTURERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025
This report focuses on the Automotive Lubricants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Asia Pacific is the largest consumer with the region characterized by high passenger car sales and a rapidly developing aftermarket.
The worldwide market for Automotive Lubricants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Shell
ExxonMobil
BP
TOTAL
Chevron
FUCHS
Valvoline
Idemitsu Kosan
LUKOIL
JX Group
SK Lubricants
ConocoPhillips
Hyundai Oilbank
Sinopec
CNPC
DongHao
LOPAL
Copton
LURODA
Jiangsu Gaoke
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Gasoline Lubricants
Diesel fuel Lubricants
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Passenger Cars
LCVs/HCVs
