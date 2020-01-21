Automotive Steel Forging Market 2019 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Automotive Steel Forging Market 2019

Scope of the Report:

The global Automotive Steel Forging market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Automotive Steel Forging.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Automotive Steel Forging market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Automotive Steel Forging market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

GKN

EL Forge Limited

ThyssenKrupp

Robert Bosch GmbH

American Axle＆Manufacturing Holdings

Precision Castparts

Ellwood Group

ATI Ladish Forging

FRISA

NTN Corporation

Scot Forge

Sumitomo

Kisaan Steels

Happy Forgings

Bharat Forge Limited

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3697683-global-automotive-steel-forging-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bearing

Crankshaft

Axle

Piston

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3697683-global-automotive-steel-forging-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Automotive Steel Forging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Steel Forging

1.2 Classification of Automotive Steel Forging by Types

1.2.1 Global Automotive Steel Forging Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Automotive Steel Forging Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Bearing

1.2.4 Crankshaft

1.2.5 Axle

1.2.6 Piston

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Global Automotive Steel Forging Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Steel Forging Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Automotive Steel Forging Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Automotive Steel Forging Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Automotive Steel Forging Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Automotive Steel Forging Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Automotive Steel Forging Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Automotive Steel Forging Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Automotive Steel Forging Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Automotive Steel Forging (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 GKN

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Automotive Steel Forging Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 GKN Automotive Steel Forging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 EL Forge Limited

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Automotive Steel Forging Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 EL Forge Limited Automotive Steel Forging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 ThyssenKrupp

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Automotive Steel Forging Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 ThyssenKrupp Automotive Steel Forging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Robert Bosch GmbH

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Automotive Steel Forging Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Automotive Steel Forging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 American Axle＆Manufacturing Holdings

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Automotive Steel Forging Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 American Axle＆Manufacturing Holdings Automotive Steel Forging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Precision Castparts

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Automotive Steel Forging Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Precision Castparts Automotive Steel Forging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Ellwood Group

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Automotive Steel Forging Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Ellwood Group Automotive Steel Forging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 ATI Ladish Forging

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Automotive Steel Forging Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 ATI Ladish Forging Automotive Steel Forging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)