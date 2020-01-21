Data Center Logical Security Market 2019 Precise Outlook – CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., DELL EMC, VMWARE INC

The report elaborates the complete details covering product definition, product type, and application. The report covers useful details which are categorized based on Data Center Logical Security production region, major players, and product type which will provide a simplified view of the Data Center Logical Security industry. The Data Center Logical Security market report presents the competitive scenario of the major market players based on the sales revenue, customer demands, company profile, the business tactics used in Data Center Logical Security market which will help the emerging market segments in making vital business decisions.

Data Center Logical Security Market Segmentation:

This report on Global Data Center Logical Security market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the Global market for Data Center Logical Security. Collecting historical and recent data from various authentic resources and depending on all the factors and trends, the report presents a figurative estimate of the future market condition, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Global Data Center Logical Security market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., DELL EMC, VMWARE INC., CHECKPOINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD., and JUNIPER NETWORKS INC., amongst others.

Increasing Demand for Access Control and Identification Solution

In recent years, companies have invested significantly in IAM (Identity & Access Management) solutions to perform the job that is out of the reach for humans, since hackers, and malicious employees are mostly unknown.

The impact of an identity management cybersecurity breach from organized crime, state-sponsored militaries, and others is packed with implications which can impact staff productivity and morale, the IT network, and company reputation. These threats demand a new level of identity and access management solutions.

Advancements in this segment have led to machine learning algorithms being used in these solutions. It is expected that the bulk of the authentications will be performed by machine learning technology, as IAM is increasingly relying on physical and behavioural biometrics to geolocation data. As these additions are anticipated to enhance the IAM solutions, the demand for these solutions is expected to increase.

European Market to Witness High Adoption of the Solutions

In 2016, Germany constituted for the majority of the market share in the region, followed by United Kingdom and Spain respectively. Other countries that contribute to the market within the European market include France, Italy, and Poland. Despite the economic uncertainties, demand for data center remains strong in the region. This will lead to expansion of existing data centers and building new ones. The security, latency, and connectivity requirements are driving enterprises towards adopting data centers. Germany contains several data center clusters throughout the country, providing plenty of colocation opportunities. The primary colocation data center markets in Germany are: Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, Berlin, Munich, and Hamburg. There are 405 German data centers, and most of these colocation facilities are located around Frankfurt.

This independent 102 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over 80 tables and figures examining the Data Center Logical Security market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2023.

Key Developments in the Market

December 2017 – Cisco announced a new Security Connector app for managing enterprise iOS devices. By using iPhones and iPads with iOS 11 and Cisco Security Connector, customers can view and control network activity and gain insight into traffic generated by users, applications and devices. The company has also announced that it is updating its Tetration data center analytics platform with security tools designed to segment applications, identify vulnerabilities, and exposure and manage processes

