ENTERPRISE SERVICE BUS(ESB) MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) market for 2018-2023.
ESB is architecture for middleware that delivers primary services for other complex software architectures.
ESB is considered the backbone of IT infrastructure as it reduces the time to market for new initiatives and increases organizational agility.
ESB helps corporations integrate their existing data and applications into new business systems. ESB is an integration technology that supports Web services. ESB software components allow customers to more quickly react to changing market conditions by using process models to design and build more flexible applications.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
J2EE
.NET
C ++
Segmentation by application:
Banks
BFSI
Retail
Manufacturing and utilities
Telecommunication
Government
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
IBM
Oracle
Software
SAP
MuelSoft
TIBCO Software
Red Hat
InterSystems
Copernicus Interchange Technology
Progress Software
Neuron ESB
Microsoft
Apache Synapse
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
