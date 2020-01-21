ENTERPRISE SERVICE BUS(ESB) MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) market for 2018-2023.

ESB is architecture for middleware that delivers primary services for other complex software architectures.

ESB is considered the backbone of IT infrastructure as it reduces the time to market for new initiatives and increases organizational agility.

ESB helps corporations integrate their existing data and applications into new business systems. ESB is an integration technology that supports Web services. ESB software components allow customers to more quickly react to changing market conditions by using process models to design and build more flexible applications.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

J2EE

.NET

C ++

Segmentation by application:

Banks

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing and utilities

Telecommunication

Government

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

IBM

Oracle

Software

SAP

MuelSoft

TIBCO Software

Red Hat

InterSystems

Copernicus Interchange Technology

Progress Software

Neuron ESB

Microsoft

Apache Synapse

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Segment by Type

2.2.1 J2EE

2.2.2 .NET

2.2.3 C

2.2.4 C ++

2.3 Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Banks

2.4.2 BFSI

2.4.3 Retail

2.4.4 Manufacturing and utilities

2.4.5 Telecommunication

2.4.6 Government

2.5 Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) by Players

3.1 Global Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……..

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 Oracle

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Product Offered

11.2.3 Oracle Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Oracle News

11.3 Software

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Product Offered

11.3.3 Software Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Software News

11.4 SAP

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Product Offered

11.4.3 SAP Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 SAP News

11.5 MuelSoft

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Product Offered

11.5.3 MuelSoft Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 MuelSoft News

11.6 TIBCO Software

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Product Offered

11.6.3 TIBCO Software Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 TIBCO Software News

11.7 Red Hat

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Product Offered

11.7.3 Red Hat Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Red Hat News

11.8 InterSystems

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Product Offered

11.8.3 InterSystems Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 InterSystems News

11.9 Copernicus Interchange Technology

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Enterprise Service Bus(ESB) Product Offered

……Continued

