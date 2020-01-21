Expanded Graphite Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Study, Segmentation and Foresight to 2025
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Expanded Graphite Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database
Expanded graphite, also known as expandable flake, or intumescent flake graphite, is a type of intercalated graphite, which exfoliates or expands when heated. Expanded graphite is manufactured by treating flake graphite with diverse intercalation reagents such as acids, which are likely to move between the graphite layers in the presence of heat.
Demand for consumer electronic goods such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets is rising at a substantial pace. These electronic devices employ graphite foils manufactured from expanded graphite. Graphite foils have excellent electric and thermal conductivity; hence, they dissipate heat from crucial electronic components and protect them from any damage.
Global Expanded Graphite market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Expanded Graphite.
This report researches the worldwide Expanded Graphite market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Expanded Graphite breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Expanded Graphite capacity, production, value, price and market share of Expanded Graphite in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
GrafTech International
Nippon Kokuen Group
Yichang Xincheng Graphite
Nacional De Grafite
Asbury Carbons
Triton Minerals
SGL Group
NeoGraf Solutions
ACS Material
LKAB Minerals
Graphex Mining
Qingdao Braide Graphite
HP Materials
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3342521-global-expanded-graphite-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Expanded Graphite Breakdown Data by Type
Packing Form
Gasket Form
Weave Form
Others
Expanded Graphite Breakdown Data by Application
Chemicals & Petrochemicals
Foundry
Energy Storage
Construction
Others
Expanded Graphite Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Expanded Graphite capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Expanded Graphite manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3342521-global-expanded-graphite-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Table Of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Expanded Graphite Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Expanded Graphite Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Packing Form
1.4.3 Gasket Form
1.4.4 Weave Form
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Expanded Graphite Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Chemicals & Petrochemicals
1.5.3 Foundry
1.5.4 Energy Storage
1.5.5 Construction
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Expanded Graphite Production
2.1.1 Global Expanded Graphite Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Expanded Graphite Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Expanded Graphite Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Expanded Graphite Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Expanded Graphite Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Expanded Graphite Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
…..
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 GrafTech International
8.1.1 GrafTech International Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Expanded Graphite
8.1.4 Expanded Graphite Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Nippon Kokuen Group
8.2.1 Nippon Kokuen Group Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Expanded Graphite
8.2.4 Expanded Graphite Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Yichang Xincheng Graphite
8.3.1 Yichang Xincheng Graphite Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Expanded Graphite
8.3.4 Expanded Graphite Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Nacional De Grafite
8.4.1 Nacional De Grafite Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Expanded Graphite
8.4.4 Expanded Graphite Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Asbury Carbons
8.5.1 Asbury Carbons Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Expanded Graphite
8.5.4 Expanded Graphite Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
Continued…….
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)