Global Organ Preservation Industry 2019 Capacity, Production Value, Cost Structure and Future Demand Analysis Report 2025

Organ preservation is the supply line for organ transplantation. Currently, the liver, pancreas, and kidney can be successfully preserved for up to two days by flushing the organs with the University of Wisconsin (UW) organ preservation solution and storing them at hypothermia (0-5 degree C).

The UW solution is effective because it uses a number of cell impermeant agents (lactobionic acid, raffinose, hydroxyethyl starch) that prevent the cells from swelling during cold ischemic storage.

In 2018, the global Organ Preservation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Organ Preservation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Organ Preservation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Paragonix Technologies

21st Century Medicine

Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH

Essential Pharmaceuticals

Lifeline Scientific

Preservation Solutions

Xvivo Perfusion

Transmedics

Organox

Bridge to Life

Waters Medical Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

University of Wisconsin (UW)

Custodiol HTK

Perfadex

Market segment by Application, split into

Medical Research

Hospital

Organ Transplantation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

