Global Organ Preservation Industry 2019 Capacity, Production Value, Cost Structure and Future Demand Analysis Report 2025
WiseGuyReports.Com adds “Organ Preservation Market – 2019” research report to its database
Description :
Organ preservation is the supply line for organ transplantation. Currently, the liver, pancreas, and kidney can be successfully preserved for up to two days by flushing the organs with the University of Wisconsin (UW) organ preservation solution and storing them at hypothermia (0-5 degree C).
The UW solution is effective because it uses a number of cell impermeant agents (lactobionic acid, raffinose, hydroxyethyl starch) that prevent the cells from swelling during cold ischemic storage.
In 2018, the global Organ Preservation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Organ Preservation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Organ Preservation development in United States, Europe and China.
Request For sample Report » https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3696315-global-organ-preservation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
The key players covered in this study
Paragonix Technologies
21st Century Medicine
Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH
Essential Pharmaceuticals
Lifeline Scientific
Preservation Solutions
Xvivo Perfusion
Transmedics
Organox
Bridge to Life
Waters Medical Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
University of Wisconsin (UW)
Custodiol HTK
Perfadex
Market segment by Application, split into
Medical Research
Hospital
Organ Transplantation
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Click Here For Complete Report » https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3696315-global-organ-preservation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table Of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Organ Preservation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 University of Wisconsin (UW)
1.4.3 Custodiol HTK
1.4.4 Perfadex
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Organ Preservation Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Medical Research
1.5.3 Hospital
1.5.4 Organ Transplantation
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Organ Preservation Market Size
2.2 Organ Preservation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Organ Preservation Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Organ Preservation Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Organ Preservation Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Organ Preservation Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Organ Preservation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Organ Preservation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Organ Preservation Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Organ Preservation Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Organ Preservation Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Paragonix Technologies
12.1.1 Paragonix Technologies Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Organ Preservation Introduction
12.1.4 Paragonix Technologies Revenue in Organ Preservation Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Paragonix Technologies Recent Development
12.2 21st Century Medicine
12.2.1 21st Century Medicine Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Organ Preservation Introduction
12.2.4 21st Century Medicine Revenue in Organ Preservation Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 21st Century Medicine Recent Development
12.3 Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH
12.3.1 Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Organ Preservation Introduction
12.3.4 Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH Revenue in Organ Preservation Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH Recent Development
12.4 Essential Pharmaceuticals
12.4.1 Essential Pharmaceuticals Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Organ Preservation Introduction
12.4.4 Essential Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Organ Preservation Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Essential Pharmaceuticals Recent Development
12.5 Lifeline Scientific
12.5.1 Lifeline Scientific Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Organ Preservation Introduction
Continued…….
Paid PR : https://bit.ly/2FSLKX9
About Us:
“Wise Guy Reports Is Part Of The Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. And Offers Premium Progressive Statistical Surveying, Market Research Reports, Analysis & Forecast Data For Industries And Governments Around The Globe. Wise Guy Reports Features An Exhaustive List Of Market Research Reports From Hundreds Of Publishers Worldwide. We Boast A Database Spanning Virtually Every Market Category And An Even More Comprehensive Collection Of Market Research Reports Under These Categories And Sub-Categories”.
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)