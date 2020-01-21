Global Organic Pea Protein Industry 2019 Capacity, Production Value, Cost Structure and Future Demand Analysis Report 2025

WiseGuyReports.Com adds “Organic Pea Protein Market – 2019” research report to its database

Pea protein is a food with a neutral taste that is used in dairy alternatives such as cheeses and yogurt. It is extracted from the yellow pea, Pisum sativum, and has a typical legume amino acid profile.

The genotype of the pea plants affects properties of the protein. Pea protein contains legumin, which has some similar properties to casein, and pea protein products are promoted as an alternative to whey protein. Some marketing of pea protein is based on consumer concerns around genetic modification of soy plants.

The global Organic Pea Protein market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Organic Pea Protein market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Organic Pea Protein in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Organic Pea Protein in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Organic Pea Protein market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Organic Pea Protein market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Axiom Foods

The Scoular Company

Puris Food

AIDP

Shaanxi Fuheng (Fh) Biotechnology

Farbest Brands

The Green Labs

Phyto-Therapy

Bioway (Xian) Organic Ingredients

Zelang Group

Market size by Product

by Type

Isolates

Concentrates

Textured

by Form

Dry

Liquid

Market size by End User

Nutritional supplements

Beverages

Meat extenders & analogs

Snacks & bakery products

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Organic Pea Protein Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Organic Pea Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Isolates

1.4.3 Concentrates

1.4.4 Textured

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Organic Pea Protein Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Nutritional supplements

1.5.3 Beverages

1.5.4 Meat extenders & analogs

1.5.5 Snacks & bakery products

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Organic Pea Protein Market Size

2.1.1 Global Organic Pea Protein Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Organic Pea Protein Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Organic Pea Protein Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Organic Pea Protein Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Organic Pea Protein Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Organic Pea Protein Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Organic Pea Protein Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Organic Pea Protein Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Organic Pea Protein Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Organic Pea Protein Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Organic Pea Protein Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Organic Pea Protein Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Organic Pea Protein Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Organic Pea Protein Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Organic Pea Protein Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Organic Pea Protein Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Organic Pea Protein Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Organic Pea Protein Market Forecast by Regions

12.1.1 Global Organic Pea Protein Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.1.2 Global Organic Pea Protein Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.2 Organic Pea Protein Market Forecast by Product

12.2.1 Global Organic Pea Protein Sales Forecast by Product 2019-2025

12.2.2 Global Organic Pea Protein Revenue Forecast by Product 2019-2025

12.3 Organic Pea Protein Market Forecast by End User

12.4 North America Organic Pea Protein Forecast

12.5 Europe Organic Pea Protein Forecast

12.6 Asia Pacific Organic Pea Protein Forecast

12.7 Central & South America Organic Pea Protein Forecast

12.8 Middle East and Africa Organic Pea Protein Forecast

Continued…….

