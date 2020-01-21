Global Parking Management Market 2019 | Major Key Players: Conduent, Indigo Park Services, Amano, Swarco, Q-Free, Kapsch, T2 Systems – Analysis & Forecast: QY Research Group

WiseGuyReports.Com adds “Parking Management Market – 2019” research report to its database

Description :

The global parking management solution market is progressive with intensifying traffic congestion and need for effective parking systems to address parking concerns across the world. The recent emergence of new technologies such as Internet of Things, sensor networks, and connectivity, the parking management landscape is changing rapidly.

The parking management solutions that are being deployed in the industry today are a result of the consolidation of various technologies available to vendors. While machine-to-machine connectivity forms the backbone of these systems many other supplementary technologies have added value to the existing infrastructure. Access control, parking reservation applications, cellular connectivity, and analytics are some of the emerging areas that will have a profound effect on this industry.

In 2018, the global Parking Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request For sample Report » https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3696347-global-parking-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

This report focuses on the global Parking Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Parking Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Conduent

Indigo Park Services

Amano

Swarco

Q-Free

Kapsch

T2 Systems

Skidata

Flowbird Group

Inrix

Flashparking

Chetu

Parkmobile

Passport

SpotHero

Tiba Parking

Urbiotica

Smart Parking

SAP

Siemens

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Parking Guidance Solution

Parking Reservation Management

Parking Permit Management

Parking Enforcement Management

Parking Access and Revenue Control

Parking Security and Surveillance

Parking Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

Off-street Parking

On-street Parking

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Click Here For Complete Report » https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3696347-global-parking-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Parking Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Parking Guidance Solution

1.4.3 Parking Reservation Management

1.4.4 Parking Permit Management

1.4.5 Parking Enforcement Management

1.4.6 Parking Access and Revenue Control

1.4.7 Parking Security and Surveillance

1.4.8 Parking Analytics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Parking Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Off-street Parking

1.5.3 On-street Parking

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Parking Management Market Size

2.2 Parking Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Parking Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Parking Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Parking Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Parking Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Parking Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Parking Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Parking Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Parking Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Parking Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Conduent

12.1.1 Conduent Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Parking Management Introduction

12.1.4 Conduent Revenue in Parking Management Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Conduent Recent Development

12.2 Indigo Park Services

12.2.1 Indigo Park Services Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Parking Management Introduction

12.2.4 Indigo Park Services Revenue in Parking Management Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Indigo Park Services Recent Development

12.3 Amano

12.3.1 Amano Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Parking Management Introduction

12.3.4 Amano Revenue in Parking Management Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Amano Recent Development

12.4 Swarco

12.4.1 Swarco Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Parking Management Introduction

12.4.4 Swarco Revenue in Parking Management Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Swarco Recent Development

12.5 Q-Free

12.5.1 Q-Free Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Parking Management Introduction

12.5.4 Q-Free Revenue in Parking Management Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Q-Free Recent Development

Continued…….

Paid PR : https://bit.ly/2G3Sil9

About Us:

“Wise Guy Reports Is Part Of The Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. And Offers Premium Progressive Statistical Surveying, Market Research Reports, Analysis & Forecast Data For Industries And Governments Around The Globe. Wise Guy Reports Features An Exhaustive List Of Market Research Reports From Hundreds Of Publishers Worldwide. We Boast A Database Spanning Virtually Every Market Category And An Even More Comprehensive Collection Of Market Research Reports Under These Categories And Sub-Categories”.

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)