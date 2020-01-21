Global Parking Management Market 2019 | Major Key Players: Conduent, Indigo Park Services, Amano, Swarco, Q-Free, Kapsch, T2 Systems – Analysis & Forecast: QY Research Group
The global parking management solution market is progressive with intensifying traffic congestion and need for effective parking systems to address parking concerns across the world. The recent emergence of new technologies such as Internet of Things, sensor networks, and connectivity, the parking management landscape is changing rapidly.
The parking management solutions that are being deployed in the industry today are a result of the consolidation of various technologies available to vendors. While machine-to-machine connectivity forms the backbone of these systems many other supplementary technologies have added value to the existing infrastructure. Access control, parking reservation applications, cellular connectivity, and analytics are some of the emerging areas that will have a profound effect on this industry.
In 2018, the global Parking Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Parking Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Parking Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Conduent
Indigo Park Services
Amano
Swarco
Q-Free
Kapsch
T2 Systems
Skidata
Flowbird Group
Inrix
Flashparking
Chetu
Parkmobile
Passport
SpotHero
Tiba Parking
Urbiotica
Smart Parking
SAP
Siemens
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Parking Guidance Solution
Parking Reservation Management
Parking Permit Management
Parking Enforcement Management
Parking Access and Revenue Control
Parking Security and Surveillance
Parking Analytics
Market segment by Application, split into
Off-street Parking
On-street Parking
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Parking Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Parking Guidance Solution
1.4.3 Parking Reservation Management
1.4.4 Parking Permit Management
1.4.5 Parking Enforcement Management
1.4.6 Parking Access and Revenue Control
1.4.7 Parking Security and Surveillance
1.4.8 Parking Analytics
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Parking Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Off-street Parking
1.5.3 On-street Parking
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Parking Management Market Size
2.2 Parking Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Parking Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Parking Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Parking Management Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Parking Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Parking Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Parking Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Parking Management Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Parking Management Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Parking Management Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Conduent
12.1.1 Conduent Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Parking Management Introduction
12.1.4 Conduent Revenue in Parking Management Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Conduent Recent Development
12.2 Indigo Park Services
12.2.1 Indigo Park Services Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Parking Management Introduction
12.2.4 Indigo Park Services Revenue in Parking Management Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Indigo Park Services Recent Development
12.3 Amano
12.3.1 Amano Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Parking Management Introduction
12.3.4 Amano Revenue in Parking Management Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Amano Recent Development
12.4 Swarco
12.4.1 Swarco Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Parking Management Introduction
12.4.4 Swarco Revenue in Parking Management Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Swarco Recent Development
12.5 Q-Free
12.5.1 Q-Free Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Parking Management Introduction
12.5.4 Q-Free Revenue in Parking Management Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Q-Free Recent Development
Continued…….
