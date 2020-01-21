INDIRECT PROCUREMENT BPO MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
Procure to pay (purchase to pay or P2P) is the process of obtaining and managing the raw materials needed for manufacturing a product or providing a service. It involves the transactional flow of data that is sent to a supplier as well as the data that surrounds the fulfillment of the actual order and payment for the product or service, the transfer of specified key procurement activities relating to sourcing and supplier management to a third party — perhaps to reduce overall costs or maybe to tighten the company’s focus on its core competencies. Procurement categorisation and vendor management of indirect materials and services (commonly referred to as Indirect procurement) are typically the most popular outsourced activity.
Indirect categories are all the goods and services that are bought by the company to enable its activity. This entails a wide scope, including marketing related services (media buying, agencies), IT related services (hardware, software), HR related services (recruitment agencies, training), facilities management and office services (Telecoms, furniture, cleaning, catering, printers), or utilities (gas, electricity, water)…etc.
In 2017, the global Indirect Procurement BPO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Indirect Procurement BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Indirect Procurement BPO development in United States, Europe and China.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3520849-global-indirect-procurement-bpo-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Accenture
GEP
Infosys
Capgemini
Genpact
TCS
Xchanging
WNS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Marketing Related Services
IT Related Services
HR Related Services
Facilities Management & Office Services
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
CPG & Retail
BFSI Sector
Manufacturing Sector
Energy & Utilities
Hi-Tech & Telecom
Healthcare & Pharma
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Indirect Procurement BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Indirect Procurement BPO development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Marketing Related Services
1.4.3 IT Related Services
1.4.4 HR Related Services
1.4.5 Facilities Management & Office Services
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 CPG & Retail
1.5.3 BFSI Sector
1.5.4 Manufacturing Sector
1.5.5 Energy & Utilities
1.5.6 Hi-Tech & Telecom
1.5.7 Healthcare & Pharma
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size
2.2 Indirect Procurement BPO Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Indirect Procurement BPO Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Indirect Procurement BPO Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Indirect Procurement BPO Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Indirect Procurement BPO Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Accenture
12.2.1 Accenture Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction
12.2.4 Accenture Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.3 GEP
12.3.1 GEP Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction
12.3.4 GEP Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 GEP Recent Development
12.4 Infosys
12.4.1 Infosys Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction
12.4.4 Infosys Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Infosys Recent Development
12.5 Capgemini
12.5.1 Capgemini Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction
12.5.4 Capgemini Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Capgemini Recent Development
12.6 Genpact
12.6.1 Genpact Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction
12.6.4 Genpact Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Genpact Recent Development
12.7 TCS
12.7.1 TCS Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction
12.7.4 TCS Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 TCS Recent Development
12.8 Xchanging
12.8.1 Xchanging Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction
12.8.4 Xchanging Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Xchanging Recent Development
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3520849-global-indirect-procurement-bpo-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com