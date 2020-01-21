Managed Network Services Market 2019 Precise Outlook – FUJITSU LTD., CISCO SYSTEMS, IBM CORPORATION, DELL INC.

Global Managed Network Services Market Report elaborates the complete details covering product definition, product type, and application. The report covers useful details which are categorized based on Managed Network Services production region, major players, and product type which will provide a simplified view of the Managed Network Services industry. The Managed Network Services market report presents the competitive scenario of the major market players based on the sales revenue, customer demands, company profile, the business tactics used in Managed Network Services market which will help the emerging market segments in making vital business decisions.

The global managed network services market was valued at USD 37.82 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 57.11 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.11%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Global Managed Network Services Market by Top Manufacturers (2019-2023): FUJITSU LTD., CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., DELL EMC (EMC CORPORATION), IBM CORPORATION, ALCATEL-LUCENT.S.A, AT&T INC., HP DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, LP, MICROSOFT CORPORATION, VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC., DELL INC., RACKSPACE INC., TCS LIMITED., and DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG, amongst others..

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2023?

What are the key factors driving the Managed Network Services market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Managed Network Services market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Managed Network Services market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Managed Network Services market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Managed Network Services market?

IT & Telecommunication Sector Dominated the Managed Services Market Holding a Market Share:

Latest technological breakthroughs have assisted the advancement of new managed network services that can make the overall processes more efficient and can significantly improve accuracy in various applications. The major driver behind the investments has been the continuous evolution and application of new technologies to unlock enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial. With these series of investments, the IT & telecommunication, public sector, retail, and BFSI applications are set to boom in the coming years. Initiation of next generation communication technologies, smart devices adoption, and a shift towards digitization are the factors that are expected to augment the growth of the IT & telecommunication sector enormously during the forecast period. With the rising number of opportunities, even the challenges are increasing for the operators.

North America Region Dominated the Market:

North America is followed by Asia-Pacific with the huge growth potential in countries, such as China, India, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to provide high growth opportunities for the market.

Key Recent Developments:

February 2018 – Nokia announced that Etisalat has chosen the Nuage Networks Virtualized Network Services (VNS) SD-WAN solution as a key element in its cloud transformation program. Nuage Networks VNS enables Etisalat to provide automated, dynamic, programmable, and more efficient services to its enterprise customers. It will enable self-service ordering and configuration of services, as well as the ability to manage and control them based on the individual requirements of the enterprise

May 2017 – Verizon shut down its public cloud service in early 2016, and is now unloading its virtual private cloud and managed hosting offerings to IBM. The deal allows IBM to improve its position in cloud computing. Meanwhile, the deal allows Verizon to get out of the cloud infrastructure market dominated by Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, allowing it to focus on its managed network, security, and communications services

Cost optimization by outsourcing services act as a driver in the global market scenario

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porters five forces analysis

Regions expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

Identifying the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

