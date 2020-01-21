Metal Recycling Market 2019 Global Analysis,Opportunities and Forecasts To 2023

Description:-

Scrap metals collected from various sources are raw materials used in metal recycling. Scrap metals are separated and processed several times to yield recycled metals.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Metal Recycling market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Metal Recycling market by product type and applications/end industries.

Steel is one of the most recycled metals. Ferrous metals (iron and steel) are used extensively in various industries such as automobiles, appliances, construction, and packaging

The major factor driving the growth of metal recycling market is attributed to increasing industrialization and urbanization, rising income, and spending capability of people in developing economies such as China, Brazil and India.

Aluminum is one of the highly recycled materials after steel. Almost 630 million tons of recycled steel was produced in 2017

The global Metal Recycling market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Metal Recycling.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Nucor Corporation

Commercial Metals

Aurubis

Arcelormittal

MIS Metal Management

European Metal Recycling

Tata Steel

BaoWusteel Group

Remondis

Rethmann

Der Grüne Punkt

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ferrous

Non-ferrous

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Building and construction

Ship building

Equipment manufacturing

Packaging

Consumer appliances

