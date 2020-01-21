Nail Polish Market 2017 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2021
Global Nail Polish market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
OPI
ZOTOS ACCENT
Maybelline
Dior
CHANEL
ORLY
ANNA?SUI
Revlon
Sally Hansen
MISSHA
CND
Butter London
Kiko
COSMAY
Nails Inc
Essie
L’OREAL
Bobbi Brown
Nars
Rimmel
China Glaze
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Nail Polish in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Organic Solvent Based Nail Polish
Water Based Nail Polish
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Nail Polish for each application, including
Nail Art Institutions
Individuals
