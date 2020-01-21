Natural Gas Liquids Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2023

Description:-

Natural gas liquids (NGL) are components of natural gas that are separated from the gas state in the form of liquids. This separation occurs in a field facility or in a gas processing plant through absorption, condensation or other method.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Natural Gas Liquids in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Globally, the demand for natural gas liquids (NGL) has been rising in response to their increasing use in petrochemical applications. NGLs such as butane, ethane, propane, and isobutene are used as feedstocks in the petrochemical industry.

North America and the Middle East emerged as the most attractive markets for natural gas liquid in 2015. While the Middle East held the largest share in the overall market in 2015, North America is poised to surge at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is also constantly increasing in its production and processing capacity of natural gas. Some of the leading markets for natural gas liquids in Asia Pacific include India, Australia, China, and Indonesia.

The worldwide market for Natural Gas Liquids is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Royal Dutch Shell

Chesapeake Energy

ConocoPhillips

SM Energy

Exxon Mobil

BP Plc

Range Resources

Statoil ASA

Swift Energy

Linn Energy

ESAI Energy

RBN Energy

Eni SpA

Anadarko Petroleum

Canadian Natural Resources

Devon Energy

Encana

Chevron

Gas Liquid Engineering

Alkcon

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ethane

Propane

Isobutane

Others (Normal butane, pentane, and pentane plus)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential sector

Petrochemical plants refineries

Industries

