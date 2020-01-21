Offshore Wind Energy Market 2019 Upstream and Downstream Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis Research Report 2023

Description:-

Offshore wind energy, also called as offshore wind power, is the utilization of wind farms constructed off the shore or on the continental shelf to harvest wind energy for electricity generation.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Offshore Wind Energy in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global market is witnessing a significant growth due to rising energy demand coupled with increasing share of renewables in the power generation mix, energy efficiency mandates demanding carbon emission reduction, and government incentives supporting renewable energy deployment.

The increasing use of renewable energy for power generation mix continues to have a positive impact on the global offshore wind energy market. Today, the offshore wind energy sector has evolved to generate electricity, with the help of wind turbines taking off a significant load from conventional sources of energy.

Europe accounted for more than 90% share of the total revenue in 2017, followed by Asia-Pacific. The developing countries in Asia-Pacific are anticipated to register steady growth rate, owing to increase in growth of the overall economy.

The worldwide market for Offshore Wind Energy is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Siemens

MHI Vestas

ABB

General Electric

EEW Group

A2Sea

Nexans

Adwen Offshore

Statoil

Orsted

Senvion

Sinovel

Petrofac

Vestas Wind Systems

Goldwind Science and Technology

Gamesa Corporacion Technologica

Dong Energy

Suzlon

Nordex

China Ming Yang Wind Power

Alstom Energy

Areva Wind

Clipper Wind Power

Doosan Heavy Industries

Construction

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Upto 1 MW

1-3 MW

3-5 MW

5 MW and Above

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Shallow Water

Transitional Water

Deep Water

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Offshore Wind Energy market.

Chapter 1, to describe Offshore Wind Energy Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Offshore Wind Energy, with sales, revenue, and price of Offshore Wind Energy, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Offshore Wind Energy, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

