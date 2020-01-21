Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Competitive Strategies, Regional Outlook & Forecast 2025:

Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market is estimated to rise from the value of USD 627.6 million in 2017 to an estimated value of USD 1933.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period of 2018-2025.

The advancements and developments in the diagnostics market is attributed to the fact that the healthcare industry is focusing on detection and diagnosis in place of pharmaceuticals and medicines, to prevent the development of the diseases. This trend has directly affected the market growth and is helping the market to grow significantly.

To request a sample copy of this report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-point-of-care-molecular-diagnostics-market

Key Market Competitors:

Agilent Technologies Inc.,

Abbott,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

Illumina Inc.,

Hologic Inc.,

QIAGEN,

And More Others Companies are Myriad Genetics, Cepheid, Genomic Health, GenePOC Inc., DxNA LLC., Binx Health Inc., Spartan Bioscience Inc., Biocartis, Beckman Coulter Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Grifols S.A., Abaxis, Bayer AG, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher, OraSure Technologies Inc., BD, Sysmex Corporation, Quidel Corporation, and Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2017, Abbott completed the acquisition of Alere, for USD 5.9 billion. Alere was a global leader in diagnostics market and the acquisition helps Abbott grow its market share.

In July 2017, Agilent Technologies announced the acquisition of Population Genetics’ molecular and sample barcoding patent portfolios which help improve the accuracy of next generation sequencing (NGS). These help in the diagnostics of cancer.

Market Drivers:

Increasing cases of infectious diseases causing the health professionals to determine the infections and its causes accurately in a timely manner, thereby increasing the demand for Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market.

Increased demand for regulatory approved molecular tests driving the market

Market Restraints:

Approval by the authorities is a time-consuming process and therefore the innovation programs suffer because of these long term regulations

Research and development of these devices is very extensive and hugely resource consuming which is one of the major factors for the restraining of market expansion

To Understand Complete Table Of Content, Tables And Figures @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-point-of-care-molecular-diagnostics-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Sopan Gedam

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]