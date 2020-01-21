POS Terminals in Retail Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025
POS terminals are a combination of hardware and software, which allows users to accept card payments directly without updating the cash registers.
The enhanced functionality of POS as one of the primary growth factors for the POS terminals market in the retail sector.
In 2018, the global POS Terminals in Retail market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global POS Terminals in Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the POS Terminals in Retail development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
First Data
Ingenico Group
PAX Technology
Square
Verifone
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
EMV POS Terminals
Non-EMV POS Terminals
Market segment by Application, split into
Supermarket
Specialty Stores
Hypermarket
Gas Stations
Drug Stores
Mass Merchandise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global POS Terminals in Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the POS Terminals in Retail development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global POS Terminals in Retail Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 EMV POS Terminals
1.4.3 Non-EMV POS Terminals
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global POS Terminals in Retail Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Supermarket
1.5.3 Specialty Stores
1.5.4 Hypermarket
1.5.5 Gas Stations
1.5.6 Drug Stores
1.5.7 Mass Merchandise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 POS Terminals in Retail Market Size
2.2 POS Terminals in Retail Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 POS Terminals in Retail Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 POS Terminals in Retail Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 First Data
12.1.1 First Data Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 POS Terminals in Retail Introduction
12.1.4 First Data Revenue in POS Terminals in Retail Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 First Data Recent Development
12.2 Ingenico Group
12.2.1 Ingenico Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 POS Terminals in Retail Introduction
12.2.4 Ingenico Group Revenue in POS Terminals in Retail Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Ingenico Group Recent Development
12.3 PAX Technology
12.3.1 PAX Technology Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 POS Terminals in Retail Introduction
12.3.4 PAX Technology Revenue in POS Terminals in Retail Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 PAX Technology Recent Development
12.4 Square
12.4.1 Square Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 POS Terminals in Retail Introduction
12.4.4 Square Revenue in POS Terminals in Retail Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Square Recent Development
12.5 Verifone
12.5.1 Verifone Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 POS Terminals in Retail Introduction
12.5.4 Verifone Revenue in POS Terminals in Retail Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Verifone Recent Development
Continued…….
