Radiopharmaceuticals Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2024

The study of the “Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market” provides the market size information along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long-term. The study ensures a 360° view, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry.

“Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market” is predictable to reach USD 9.49 billion by 2024 from USD 4.87 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Download PDF Sample Copy of Report Visit @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-radiopharmaceuticals-market

Market Definition:

Radiopharmaceuticals are a group of pharmaceuticals drug which have radioactivity. It can be used as diagnostic and therapeutic agent. Radiopharmaceuticals are unique medicinal formulations containing radioisotopes which are used in major clinical area for diagnosis or therapy. The procedures and facilities for the production, use, and storage of radiopharmaceuticals are subject to licensing by national or regional authorities. This licensing includes compliance both with governing radioactive materials and with those regulations governing pharmaceutical preparations. Additional regulations may apply for issues such as transportation or dispensing of radiopharmaceuticals.

Recent Developments:

Recent trends in the radiopharmaceuticals market such as growing disease which targeted cancer therapy, increasing awareness, expanding applications of molecular imaging, technological advancement, increasing trend of radio-labelled peptides and monoclonal antibodies for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer tumors and increasing use of SPECT & PET scans is expected to drive the market in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Radiopharmaceuticals are mostly used for treatment of cancer, bone pain, and thyroid cancer. In the U.S. cancer is second fatal disease whereas in the UK it is the leading cause of death. In most of the third world countries cancer appears much lower. Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and was responsible for 8.8 million deaths in 2015. Globally, nearly 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. In 2016, an estimated 1.6 million new cases of cancer was diagnosed in the United States and 0.5 million people died from the disease.

Any Specific Requirements? Questions? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-radiopharmaceuticals-market

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type

Diagnostic

Therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals.

On the basis of procedural volumes

Diagnostic procedure

Single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) radiopharmaceuticals

Positron emission tomography (PET) radiopharmaceuticals

Therapeutic procedures

Beta emitters

Alpha emitters

Brachy therapy

On the basis of application

Diagnostic application

Single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) –

Positron emission tomography (PET)- oncology, cardiology, neurology and others

Therapeutic application

Thyroid,

Bone metastasis,

Lymphoma,

Endocrine tumours

Others

On the basis of sources

Nuclear reactors

Cyclotrons

On the basis of end user

Hospitals,

Ambulatory surgical centers,

Diagnostic centers,

Cancer research institutes and

Others

Request for Table of Content of Full Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-radiopharmaceuticals-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Sopan Gedam

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]