Rehabilitation Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 By top Key Players

The report is a comprehensive study on how the current state is for Rehabilitation Equipment market. This report provides a thorough synopsis for the Medical Devices industry. It includes detailed market definition, classifications, applications and for most important the industry chain structure along with market trends and uses SWOT analysis. The report gives a deep knowledge about Rehabilitation Equipment Market and shows the important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, merges and research in the industry. This report provides the forecast for the years 2018 to 2025.

Top players dominating the global rehabilitation equipment market are

Invacare Corporation, Amigo Mobility International, Inc., Argo Medical , Medline Industries, Inc., followed by Dynatronics Corporation , Access Rehabilitation Group, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., Changzhou Qian Jing Rehabilitation equipment Co., Ltd., Stryker and More

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of types, global rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into mobility, body support, exercise and living aids. Mobility is sub segmented into wheelchair and assist device. Body support is sub segmented into lift and sling. Exercise is sub segmented into upper body and lower body. Living aids is sub segmented into reading and writing. Here, living aids accounted the largest market share in 2016 due to increase in non-communicable diseases.

On the basis of application, global rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into physiotherapy and occupational therapy (OT). Physiotherapy segment accounted the largest market share in 2016 due to increasing needs amongst aged people and disabled patients

On the basis of end user, global rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into hospital, clinic, and homecare. Hospital and clinics accounted the largest market share in 2016 due to increasing sports injuries, favorable reimbursement policies and high quality treatment.

On the basis of geography, global rehabilitation equipment market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Key questions answered in this report

What will be the market size in 2024 and what will the growth rate? What are the key market trends? What is driving this market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in this market space?

