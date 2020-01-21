Respiratory Diagnostics Market Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024: MGC Diagnostics, CAREstream Medical, bioMérieux, Masimo, Smiths Group

Respiratory Diagnostics Market report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises and the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

The key players and brands are the driving factors for the market that are using moves such as product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations. This report provides a thorough synopsis on the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements.

Market Segmentation: Global Respiratory Diagnostics Market

By product and service: instruments & devices, assays & reagents and services & software.

By test type the market is segmented into mechanical tests, OSA diagnostic tests, other test types, imaging tests, traditional diagnostic tests and molecular diagnostic tests. Mechanical tests are further sub segmented into pulmonary function tests. Pulmonary function tests are again sub segmented into spirometry and peak flow test.

Imaging Tests are further sub segmented into X-Ray, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET) and other. Traditional diagnostic tests are further sub segmented into immunodiagnostics, biochemical characterization and microscopy. Molecular diagnostic tests are further sub segmented into PCR, nucleic acid amplification test, in situ hybridization, DNA sequencing & next-generation sequencing (NGS), microarrays and other.

On the basis of disease the market is segmented into tuberculosis, asthma, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other.

By end user the market is segmented into hospital, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories and physician offices.

On the basis of geography, respiratory diagnostics market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Key questions answered in this report

What will be the market size in 2024 and what will the growth rate? What are the key market trends? What is driving this market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in this market space?

