Seasonal Affective Disorder Market Industry Trends, Top Players & Forecast 2019-2024

New report “Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Market“ accounted to USD 520.0 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Seasonal Affective Disorder Top Companies:

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

Pfizer Inc.,

Merck & Co., Inc.,

GlaxoSmithKline plc.,

Sanofi,

Eli Lilly and Company,

Biogen,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

Henry Schein, Inc.

Among Others

Segmentation of Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Market

By type

· Fall And Winter Sad,

· Spring And Summer Sad, Others

On the basis of diagnosis

· Physical Exams,

· Lab Tests,

· Psychological Evaluation, Others.

On the basis of treatment

1. phototherapy,

2. medications,

3. Psychotherapy

· art therapy,

· attachment-based psychotherapy,

· behavioral therapy,

· body psychotherapy,

· cognitive analytical therapy (cat),

· existential psychotherapy,

· gestalt therapy

On the basis of end user

· hospital, clinics,

· academic institutes,

· medical research centers.

On the basis of distribution channel

· hospital pharmacies,

· retail pharmacies and drug stores,

· online pharmacies.

On the basis of geography,

· North America & South America,

· Europe,

· Asia-Pacific,

· Middle East & Africa.

