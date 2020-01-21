Urinalysis Test Market Key Strategies, Industry Trends, Top Players & Forecast 2017-2024: Roche Holding AG, Danaher Corporation, Sysmex Corporation
“Global Urinalysis Test Market – Trend and Forecast 2024” added by Data Bridge Market Research. It accounted to USD 1.37 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Major players operating in urinalysis test market are
- Siemens AG,
- Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd.,
- Danaher Corporation,
- Sysmex Corporation,
- Arkray, Inc.,
- Acon Laboratories, Inc.,
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,
- 77 ElektronikaKft.,
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.,
- URIT Medical,
- Erba Mannheim,
- Trinity Biotech,
- BioMaxima S.A.,
- Accurex,
- Quantimetrix,
- CIRIANO GLOBAL S.L.,
- HYCEL MEDICAL,
- BIOBASE,
- EKF DIAGNOSTICS
- Spinreactamong others
Urinalysis is analysis of urine. The urinalysis test includes various analysis for diagnosis of some common disease such as urinary tract infections, kidney disorders, diabetes, and liver problems. In such medical conditions, urinalysis testing involves chemical, visual, and microscopic examinations to detect cell fragments and substances such as crystals or casts in the urine. This test is probably used for the detection of diabetes as prevalence of diabetic cases is rising day by day.
Targeted Audience:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Research Laboratories
- Academia & Research Institutes
- Home Care Settings
Market Segmentation:
By Product Type
- Consumables, Instruments
- Biochemical Urine Analyzers,
- Automated Urine Sediment Analyzers,
- Point-Of-Care Devices
By Test Type
- Biochemical Urinalysis
- Sediment Urinalysis
By Application
- Disease Diagnosis
- Pregnancy Tests
On the basis of geography,
- North America & South America,
- Europe,
- Asia-Pacific,
- Middle East & Africa
