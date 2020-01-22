2019 Analysis of Concrete Vibrator Market Share by Major Players: Exen, Wacker Neuson, Multiquip, Atlas Copco, Wamgroup, Vibco, Weber, Badger Meter, Enarco, Oztec, Laier, Minnich, Houston Vibrator

For the better understanding of the market, this report has provided a detailed analysis of trends, drivers and restraints that dominate the present market scenario and also the future status of the global Concrete Vibrator market during the projected period of 2018-2025. The report is segmented this market on the basis of regions, (segment name) and (segment name).

While classifying these segments, the expert team of analysts have listed down the relative contribution of each segment for the growth of global Concrete Vibrator market. Detail information of segments is required to recognize the key trends influencing the global market for Concrete Vibrator.

The report includes a detailed study on leading manufacturers such as: Exen, Wacker Neuson, Multiquip, Atlas Copco, Wamgroup, Vibco, Weber, Badger Meter, Enarco, Oztec, Laier, Minnich, Houston Vibrator and More.

Global recession has impacted the concrete vibrator industry, particularly in Europe and North America. However, the concrete vibrator market is experiencing enormous growth. The China, EU and USA regions are the major consumer in the market and have accounted for about 79% market share with respect to volume in 2014. Though in some areas the growth rate will be some volatility, the total market is further expected to show growth in the future, mainly due to the growth potential of the real estate market in China and India.

Concrete vibrators are mainly used in industry, such as dam construction, mine and well construction, bridges construction etc. Other applications include housing construction and other concrete engineering. Growing demand from mining industry and increasing number of upcoming highway construction projects are some of the factors anticipated to drive the concrete vibrators market growth over the forecast period.

The global Concrete Vibrator market is valued at 350 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 340 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.2% during 2018-2025.

