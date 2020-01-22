2020 Dodge Durango Price, Features, Ratings and Review

The new 2020 Dodge Durango will present us what to expect from the new generation of the vehicle. The company confirmed that the 2021 year edition will use the new architecture. So, the 2020 Durango is the final edition of the SUV as a model built on a unibody platform. However, the company will use it to test some changes that will be available for the 2021 Dodge Durango.

After 2020 we will see Durango as the body-on-frame SUV. It will join Chevy Tahoe, Ford Expedition, Toyota 4Runner, and other truck-based models. Tougher ride, better off-road capability, and longer life are advantages the BoF is adding. On the other hand, the SUV will lose some handling and maneuverability. The price is also going to be increased, though.

2020 Dodge Durango Versatility

The 2020 Dodge Durango is still going to be one of the most versatile SUVs in the market. Until the new generation comes out, the current configurations will be carried over. That means plenty of engines, trim levels, and additional options. So, buyers of the 2020 Durango will have a task to spend some time before they start building its perfect combination.

2020 Dodge Durango Engines

A 3.6-liter engine is the base choice. It can deliver 295 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission is standard, while buyers are choosing between 2WD and 4WD. The same setups are available for the 5.7-liter unit. Here, drivers are getting more power from a V8 engine – 360 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque. That is not all since the top of the class models is an SRT version. With a Hemi engine, it can offer 475 hp. A 6.4-liter is not so efficient since it returns 20 mpg on the highway.

2020 Dodge Durango vs Grand Cherokee

FCA is the parent company for 2020 Dodge Durango and the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Both are mid-size SUVs. Grand Cherokee is getting a three-row version in 2020, so two models will be almost identical. That is the main reason why the company is moving Durango to the new platform. They don’t need competition within the same owner. Also, Grand Cherokee records better sales, so it is obvious why the other vehicle is the one that suffers changes. However, the FCA hopes it will move the 2020 Durango and make it even more attractive. That’s why Durango is on the list of SUVs worth waiting for 2020.

2020 Dodge Durango Release Date

Since it waits for the new generation, Durango’s edition for 2020 season is not suffering big changes. Prices will be slightly updated, that is almost all. Furthermore, the company is not going to a big show with it, so they won’t rush with the release. We can see the 2020 Dodge Durango in the second half of this year.