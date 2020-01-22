Activated Carbon Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Activated Carbon Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Activated Carbon Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global Activated Carbon market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Activated Carbon volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Activated Carbon market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Activated Carbon in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Activated Carbon manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cabot(Norit)

Calgon Carbon

MWV

CECA SA.

KURARY

Oxbow Carbon

OSAKA GAS CHEMICALS

Carbon Activated Corp

General Carbon Corp.

Donau Carbon

IGCL

Kowa India

Kalimati Carbon

Auro Carbon & Chemicals

Segment by Type

Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC)

Granular Activated Carbon (GAC)

Bead activated carbon (BAC)

Others

Segment by Application

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Residential

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Others

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Key Stakeholders

Activated Carbon Manufacturers

Activated Carbon Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Activated Carbon Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

