Balantidiasis Market accounted to be a millions of business with a growing CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025

Balantidiasis also called as Balantidium coli infection, is a disease infected due to intestinal protozoan parasite Balantidium coli. The parasite enters through the fecal-oral route, and then it affects the person by ingesting infective cysts from food and water contaminated by feces. The disease mainly affects large intestine.

The Global Balantidiasis Market accounted to multi-million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders

Availability of treatment of balantidiasis

Competition among existing market players

Major players operating in Balantidiasis market:

Fougera Pharmaceuticals

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Johnson & Johnson Services

Abbott

Medtronic

Pfizer Inc.

Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Sonova Holding AG

R. Bard

3M

NuVasive

Microport Scientific Corporation

Akorn

Globus Medical

Sandoz International GmbH and MED-EL among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Balantidiasis Market

The global Balantidiasis market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Balantidiasis-market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation: Global Balantidiasis Market

By diagnosis the global Balantidiasis market is segmented into physical examination, stool examination, sigmoidoscopy, and biopsy.

By treatment the global Balantidiasis market is segmented into antibiotics, and appendectomy.

By end-users the global Balantidiasis market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers.