Cake Mix Market in the US to Grow at CAGR of 2.50% and Forecast to 2021

A cake mix is generally mixed with water and eggs to make a cake. Cake can be easily prepared by adding the premix, hydrogenated fat or butter, water, and baking batter in a baking oven for a specific period of time. The advantage of using cake mix is the convenience of eliminates the drudgery of purchasing ingredients in small quantities and weighing and creaming them separately for long durations during the preparation of batter, which is a cumbersome process. Consistent and quality products can be prepared by using cake mixes.

The analysts forecast the cake mix market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 2.50% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the cake mix market in the US for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The report, Cake Mix Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Dr. August Oetker KG

• General Mills

• Hain Celestial

• Hodgson Mill

• Pinnacle Foods

Other prominent vendors

• Better Batter Gluten Free Flour

• Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

• Continental Mills

• Chelsea Milling

• Dawn Food Products

• Ghirardelli Chocolate

• It’s Wholesome

• Kenyon Corn Meal

• King Arthur Flour

• Martha White

• Naturally Nora

• Paleo Baking

• Weisenberger Mills

Market driver

• Increase in home-based baking

Market challenge

• Product recall and contamination

Market trend

• Innovation in packaging

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Baking ingredients market in the US

• Cake mix market in the US

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FLAVORS

• Cake mix market in the US by flavors 2016

• Cake mix market in the US by flavors 2021

• Cake mix market in the US by flavors

• Chocolate-flavored cake mix market in the US

• Vanilla-flavored cake mix market in the US

• Strawberry-flavored cake mix market in the US

• Lemon-flavored cake mix market in the US

• Pineapple-flavored cake mix market in the US

• Cake mix market in the US by other flavors

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

• Cake mix market in the US by distribution channel

• Foodservice

• Retail

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

• Innovation in packaging

• Increase in demand for organic cake mix

• Innovation in marketing strategies

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Competitive positioning assessment

PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Dr. August Oetker KG

• General Mills

• Hain Celestial

• Hodgson Mill

• Pinnacle Foods

..…..Continued