Caprylic/Capric Triglycerides Business Showing High Hopes With Growing CAGR of 6.3% by 2024

Global Caprylic/Capric Triglycerides Market accounted for USD 554.7 million in 2016 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Caprylic / capric triglyceride is an oily liquid made from palm kernel or coconut oil. It is a mixed ester composed of caprylic and capric fatty acids attached to a glycerin backbone. Caprylic/capric triglycerides are sometimes erroneously referred to as fractionated coconut oil, which is similar in composition but typically refers to coconut oil that has had its longer chain triglycerides removed. Chemically speaking, fats and oils are made up mostly of triglycerides whose fatty acids are chains ranging from 6–12 carbon atoms, in this case the ester is comprised of capric (10 carbon atoms) and caprylic (8 carbon atoms).

Caprylic/capric triglyceride creates a barrier on the skin’s surface, which helps to reduce skin dryness by decreasing the loss of moisture. Its oily texture helps to thicken and provides a slipperiness, which helps make our lotions and natural strength deodorants easy to apply and leaves a non-greasy after-touch.

Caprylic/capric triglycerides are naturally occurring in coconut and palm kernel oils at lower levels but to make this pure ingredient, the oils are split and the specific fatty acid (capric acid and caprylic acid are isolated and recombined with the glycerin backbone to form the pure capric/caprylic triglyceride which is then further purified (bleached and deodorized) using clay, heat and steam. No other additives or processing aids are used.

Benefits:

emollient

skin-replenishing ingredient

resist moisture loss

thickener

replenish skin

The global Caprylic/capric triglycerides market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Global Caprylic/Capric Triglycerides Market Competitors:

Croda International Plc

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Peter Cremer North America

LP

Parallels

IOI Oleo GmbH

Berg + Schmidt

Oleon group

Univar Inc

Oxiteno, and others

Major Market Drivers:

Rising demand for personal care, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and other sectors

Strong demand and growing use of caprylic/capric triglycerides, especially in food & beverages products

Releasing Gastric distress can create troubles in the long term

Person allergic to coconut oil cannot use it

Caprylic/Capric Triglycerides Market Segmentation:

The global caprylic/capric triglycerides market is segmented on the basis of application into Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, and others.

On the basis of geography, the global caprylic/capric triglycerides market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

