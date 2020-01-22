CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools Market Major Players Analysis 2019-2025: Bystronic, Coherent, Colfax, Komatsu, Nissan Tanaka, Trumpf, Yamazaki Mazak, DMG Mori Seiki, AMADA, Okuma Corporation, Schuler, GF Machining Solutions, Haas Automation, Emag

This report begins with an overview of the global CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools market. The report highlights industry trends and opportunity that has influenced the global CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools market. An in-depth analysis of each market size and key players across various geographic regions has been covered under this report.

The report includes a detailed study on leading manufacturers such as: Bystronic, Coherent, Colfax, Komatsu, Nissan Tanaka, Trumpf, Yamazaki Mazak, DMG Mori Seiki, AMADA, Okuma Corporation, Schuler, GF Machining Solutions, Haas Automation, Emag

Geographically, Northeast China and East China are main production bases for CNC metal-cutting machine tools (CNC lathe, machining center), while the Yangtze River Delta region is the major production base for CNC grinder and functional parts (ball screw and linear guideway). East China and Northeast China together seized about 73.6% of CNC metal-cutting machine tool market in 2016, compared with an 88% share for Central China and East China in CNC metal-forming machine tool market.

New complex machining tools like turn-milling & mill-turning machine tool, turning-grinding center, gear machining machine tool, turn-milling and 5-axle linkage machine tool continue to spring up; the trend of complex machining becomes more obvious as heavy machine tools are added with multifunctional attachments and rotary table.As power electronics and CNC technology advance and the parts like linear motor, torque motor, motorized spindle and grating calibration become more mature, the direct-drive technology finds application in CNC machine tool at a faster speed, greatly promoting changes in the structure of and improvement in performance of CNC machine tools.

