Compaction Equipment Market Size, Growth and SWOT Analysis by Key Players: BOMAG, Caterpillar, Volvo, Atlas, JCB, Wacker neuson, Terex, Doosan

The report includes a detailed study on leading manufacturers such as: BOMAG, Caterpillar, Volvo, Atlas, JCB, Wacker neuson, Terex, Doosan, Sakai, MBW Incorporated, Ammann, Wirtgen Group(HAMM), Hitachi, Belle Group, Mikasa and others.

While compaction equipment is mostly used to compress loose soil, but owing to a variety of compaction equipment available today, this equipment has found way in all types of construction activities, right from building roads to constructing industrial complexes. This equipment can compress loose soil, rocks, landfill debris, road surfaces and other materials to a particular density levels, so that the ground does not cave with use or over a period of time.

For industry structure analysis, the Compaction Equipment machine industry is concentration. BOMAG, Caterpillar and Volvo are the market leader and they occupied about 52.89% of the whole revenue market. The Compaction Equipment market is consolidated in nature. The local enterprises occupied mostly of the market share.

Northeast occupied 37.87% of the sale value in 2015. It is followed by Midwest and South, which respectively have around 29.24% and 19.15% of the global total industry.

For forecast, the global Compaction Equipment machine revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~6%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Compaction Equipment machine. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The global Compaction Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

