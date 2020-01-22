Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market to Exhibit Moderate CAGR of 6.5% During the Forecasted Period– QY Research, Inc.

The global Compressed Natural Gas market report covers scope and product overview to define the key terms and offers detailed information about market dynamics to the readers. This is followed by the regional outlook and segmental analysis. The report also consists of the facts and key values of the global Compressed Natural Gas market in terms of sales and volume, revenue and its growth rate.

One of the important factors in global Compressed Natural Gas market report is the competitive analysis. The report covers all the key parameters such as product innovation, market strategies of the key players, market share, revenue generation, latest research and development, and market expert views.

The report includes a detailed study on leading manufacturers such as: Sinomatech, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Worthington Industries, Luxfer Group, Hexagon Composites, Beijing Tianhai Industry, Rama Cylinders, Quantum Technologies, Faber Industrie, CIMC ENRIC, Avanco Group.

The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders industry is not highly concentrated, there are more than one hundred manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe. Limited refueling infrastructures, and higher prices of composite cylinders, are some of the factors that hinder the growth of the CNG tanks/cylinders. Rising price of raw materials such as metals, glass fiber, carbon fiber, and other components used in manufacturing of CNG tanks/cylinders are the few challenges inhibiting the growth of the CNG tanks/cylinders market.

The growth in CNG cylinder market for storage and transportation of CNG would be dependent on government plans and initiatives to switch over to alternative fuel. However, with natural gas being progressively made available in most parts of the country and the rising cost of fuels (except for the fall in prices witnessed since the second half of the year), it is expected that the Government policies would be progressive favoring CNG as a fuel. The recent judicial activism at the highest level resulting which the Government has been mandated to have uniform natural gas prices across worldwide is a beneficial development, which will improve the availability of CNG at reasonable cost across India, which will induce consumers to switch over to CNG vehicles. This would lead to an accelerated growth in the CNG cylinder industry. Policy decision by the government to de-regulate diesel prices will turn some of the demand to CNG. The expected increase in supply of domestic gas due to the gas price hike will add impetus to the demand in the long run.

The global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders market is valued at 730 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2018-2025.

