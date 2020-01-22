Construction Lifts Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

The construction lift comprises either one or a couple of cabs (cages) that travel vertically along stacked mast tower structures. The mast areas are connected to the structure or building at every 25 feet (7.62 meters) for additional stability. For correctly controlled travel along the mast segments, modern construction lifts utilize a motorized rack-and-pinion framework that moves the mast segments at different velocities. Though hoists have been overwhelmingly manufactured in Europe and the US, China is emerging as a manufacturer of construction lifts.

The analysts forecast the global construction lifts market to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global construction lifts market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from construction lift sales worldwide for 2016.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1275870-global-construction-lifts-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Construction Lifts Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Alimak

• Fraco Products

• XL Industries

• Maber

• STROS

Other prominent vendors

• AVRO Hoist Company

• Böcker Maschinenwerke GmbH

• CABR Construction Machinery Technology

• DE JONG Hoists (Aus)

• Electroelsa

• GAOLI Engineering Machinery

• GEDA-USA

• Ningbo Hongda Elevator

• KAISAB

• KONE

• PEGA HOIST

• RAXTAR

• SAEClimber

• SALTEC Elevation Solutions

• TEA International

Market driver

• Increasing investments in construction of high rise buildings.

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Volatile global raw material prices.

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Adoption of high-speed construction hoists.

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1275870-global-construction-lifts-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Global construction lifts market segmentation by product

• Global construction lifts market by construction hoists segment

• Global construction lifts market by material hoists segment

• Global construction lifts market by work platforms segment

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

• Global construction lifts market segmentation by end-user

• Global construction lifts market in residential sector

• Global construction lifts market in non-residential sector

• Global construction lifts market in others sector

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global construction lifts market segmentation by geography

• Construction lifts market in Americas

• Construction lifts market in EMEA

• Construction lifts market in APAC

PART 09: Market drivers

• Increasing investments in construction of high-rise buildings

• Increased rental penetration

• Stringent regulations

• Growth in building refurbishment activities

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

• Insufficient skilled labor

• Self-climbing jump lifts

• Pricing risk in certain markets

• Volatile global raw material prices

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

• Adoption of high-speed construction hoists

• Increasing importance of energy efficiency

• Greater use of work platforms

• Inclined construction hoists

……..Continued

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com