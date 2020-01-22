Consumer IAM Market Analysis, Growth, Demand, Size and Share, Present Scenario and Future Forecast to 2025

Consumer IAM Market accounted for USD 13.75 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 16.75% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Consumer IAM deals with relationships that are broader and shallower, and much more loosely coupled than those in Customer IAM scenarios. These use cases are typically driven by the marketing organization – to get the right frame of reference. The main drivers boosting the growth of this market are centralized monitoring, increase in adoption of IOT, growing cyber threats among others.

The forecast period 2019-2025 is expected to to be great for the Consumer IAM Market which will be a turning point for industry. The users are increasing day by day which is increasing the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values.

The SWOT analysis shows what the market drivers and restraints are for the market. The key players and brands are the driving factors for the market that are using moves such as product launches, joint ventures, mergers and accusations for the market.

Market Key Competitors:

IDEMIA , Equifax, Symantec, Traxion, IBM, Microsoft, TransUnion, Ping Identity, Onegini, Okta, Inc., Mitek Systems, LexisNexis, Janrain, Inc., LifeLock, Gigya, GBG Plc, Experian, Aware, Inc., Centrify Corporation, Trans Union Groups LLC

Company Share Analysis:

The report for Consumer IAM market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing demand for centralized monitoring

Increase in adoption of IoT

Growing cyber threats

Stringent regulations

Cloud based security concerns

Lack of standardization

Market Segmentation:

The global consumer IAM market is segmented on the basis of solution into:

directory services identity proofing/verification,

identity authentication,

identity analytics,

identity administration & authorization.

On the basis of service:

professional services,

consulting,

training and education,

support and maintenance and managed services.

On the basis of authentication type:

passwords,

knowledge-based answers,

tokens,

biometrics,

PIN

and security certificates.

On the basis of deployment mode:

cloud

on-premises.

On the basis of vertical:

banking,

financial services,

& insurance (BFSI),

government,

healthcare,

education,

retail and consumer goods,

media & entertainment,

telecommunications,

travel & hospitality

and others.

On the basis of geography:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa.

