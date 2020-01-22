Dressings (Food) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
This report provides in depth study of “Dressings (Food) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Dressings (Food) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Dressings can include a wide variety of things, including fresh herbs, pickled vegetables or relish, fermented foods like vinegar or soy sauce, nuts, and dried or fresh fruit. Other condiments, such as salad cream or ketchup, can also be included, as can spicy additions, like chilies, and sweet ones, such as sugar and molasses. Many cultures have a specific dressing in common usage, such as the blend of yogurt, dill, cucumber, and lemon juice used in the Mediterranean to dress simple salads, or the vinaigrette,
Currently, some companies in the world can produce dressings, mainly concentrating in China, Europe, North America, Japan and India. The main market players are Nestle, KraftHeinz Company, Unilever, Kewpie and Mizkan etc. The production of dressings increased from 16553 K MT in 2011 to 20454 K MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of 5.43%. Global dressings capacity utilization rate remained at around 81.75% in 2015.
In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.
There are many kinds of dressings, such as salad dressing, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, BBQ sauce, cocktail sauce, soy sauce, fish sauce, chili sauce, worcestershire sauce, specialty sauces (e.g., hoisin sauce), and vinegars. With the rapid development of economic, more and more people focus on the food culture, dressings have a huge market potential in the future.
The global Dressings (Food) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Dressings (Food) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Dressings (Food) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Dressings (Food) in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Dressings (Food) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Dressings (Food) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Nestle
KraftHeinz Company
Unilever
Kewpie
Mizkan
Frito-Lay company
Campbell Soup Company
Lancaster Colony Corporation
Cholula
Huy Fong Foods
Baumer Foods
French’s Food
Southeastern Mills
Remia International
Market size by Product
Salad dressing
Ketchup
Mustard
Mayonnaise
BBQ sauce
Cocktail sauce
Soy sauce
Fish sauce
Chili sauce
Worcestershire sauce
Market size by End User
Daily Use
Food Industry
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Key Stakeholders
Dressings (Food) Manufacturers
Dressings (Food) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Dressings (Food) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
