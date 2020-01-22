DRUG DELIVERY TECHNOLOGY MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for biologics, technological advancements, and new product launches are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Self-administration & home care and rising demand for biosimilars and generic drugs offer significant growth opportunities for player operating in the market. On the other hand, risk of needle-stick injuries and side effects of drugs may restraint the growth of the market.

In 2018, the global Drug Delivery Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Drug Delivery Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drug Delivery Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Novartis AG

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

Bayer AG

Antares Pharma, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Glaxosmithkline PLC

3M

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oral

Injectable

Topical

Ocular

Nasal

Pulmonary

Transmucosal

Implantable

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care settings

Diagnostic Centers

Other Facilities of Use

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Drug Delivery Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Drug Delivery Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drug Delivery Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

