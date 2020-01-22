DRY CONSTRUCTION MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025
The dry construction market has been growing in accordance with the construction industry. With growing awareness about global warming and concerns about the environment, people are opting for eco-friendly techniques of constructions, which have had an impact on the market for dry construction products.
In 2018, the global Dry Construction market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Dry Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dry Construction development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Armstrong World Industries, Inc.
- Etex Group
- Fletcher Building Limited
- Saint Gobain
- Xella Group
- CSR Limited
- Knauf
- Pabco Gypsum
- Panel Rey
- USG Boral Limited
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Plasterboard
- Wood
- Metal
- Plastic
- Others (glass and carpet)
Market segment by Application, split into
- Wall
- Ceiling
- Flooring
- Others (window, partition, and door system)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dry Construction are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Dry Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Plasterboard
1.4.3 Wood
1.4.4 Metal
1.4.5 Plastic
1.4.6 Others (glass and carpet)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Dry Construction Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Wall
1.5.3 Ceiling
1.5.4 Flooring
1.5.5 Others (window, partition, and door system)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Dry Construction Market Size
2.2 Dry Construction Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Dry Construction Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Dry Construction Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Dry Construction Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Dry Construction Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Dry Construction Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Dry Construction Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Dry Construction Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Dry Construction Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Dry Construction Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Dry Construction Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Dry Construction Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Armstrong World Industries, Inc.
12.1.1 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Dry Construction Introduction
12.1.4 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Revenue in Dry Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Etex Group
12.2.1 Etex Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Dry Construction Introduction
12.2.4 Etex Group Revenue in Dry Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Etex Group Recent Development
12.3 Fletcher Building Limited
12.3.1 Fletcher Building Limited Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Dry Construction Introduction
12.3.4 Fletcher Building Limited Revenue in Dry Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Fletcher Building Limited Recent Development
12.4 Saint Gobain
12.4.1 Saint Gobain Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Dry Construction Introduction
12.4.4 Saint Gobain Revenue in Dry Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Saint Gobain Recent Development
12.5 Xella Group
12.5.1 Xella Group Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Dry Construction Introduction
12.5.4 Xella Group Revenue in Dry Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Xella Group Recent Development
12.6 CSR Limited
12.6.1 CSR Limited Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Dry Construction Introduction
12.6.4 CSR Limited Revenue in Dry Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 CSR Limited Recent Development
12.7 Knauf
12.7.1 Knauf Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Dry Construction Introduction
12.7.4 Knauf Revenue in Dry Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Knauf Recent Development
12.8 Pabco Gypsum
12.8.1 Pabco Gypsum Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Dry Construction Introduction
12.8.4 Pabco Gypsum Revenue in Dry Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Pabco Gypsum Recent Development
12.9 Panel Rey
12.9.1 Panel Rey Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Dry Construction Introduction
12.9.4 Panel Rey Revenue in Dry Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Panel Rey Recent Development
12.10 USG Boral Limited
12.10.1 USG Boral Limited Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Dry Construction Introduction
12.10.4 USG Boral Limited Revenue in Dry Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 USG Boral Limited Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Continuous…
