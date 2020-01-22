DRY CONSTRUCTION MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

The dry construction market has been growing in accordance with the construction industry. With growing awareness about global warming and concerns about the environment, people are opting for eco-friendly techniques of constructions, which have had an impact on the market for dry construction products.

In 2018, the global Dry Construction market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Dry Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dry Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

Etex Group

Fletcher Building Limited

Saint Gobain

Xella Group

CSR Limited

Knauf

Pabco Gypsum

Panel Rey

USG Boral Limited

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Plasterboard

Wood

Metal

Plastic

Others (glass and carpet)

Market segment by Application, split into

Wall

Ceiling

Flooring

Others (window, partition, and door system)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3665444-global-dry-construction-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Dry Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Dry Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dry Construction are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dry Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Plasterboard

1.4.3 Wood

1.4.4 Metal

1.4.5 Plastic

1.4.6 Others (glass and carpet)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dry Construction Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Wall

1.5.3 Ceiling

1.5.4 Flooring

1.5.5 Others (window, partition, and door system)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Dry Construction Market Size

2.2 Dry Construction Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Dry Construction Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Dry Construction Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Dry Construction Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Dry Construction Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Dry Construction Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Dry Construction Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Dry Construction Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Dry Construction Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Dry Construction Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Dry Construction Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Dry Construction Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

12.1.1 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Dry Construction Introduction

12.1.4 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Revenue in Dry Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Etex Group

12.2.1 Etex Group Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Dry Construction Introduction

12.2.4 Etex Group Revenue in Dry Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Etex Group Recent Development

12.3 Fletcher Building Limited

12.3.1 Fletcher Building Limited Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Dry Construction Introduction

12.3.4 Fletcher Building Limited Revenue in Dry Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Fletcher Building Limited Recent Development

12.4 Saint Gobain

12.4.1 Saint Gobain Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Dry Construction Introduction

12.4.4 Saint Gobain Revenue in Dry Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Saint Gobain Recent Development

12.5 Xella Group

12.5.1 Xella Group Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Dry Construction Introduction

12.5.4 Xella Group Revenue in Dry Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Xella Group Recent Development

12.6 CSR Limited

12.6.1 CSR Limited Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Dry Construction Introduction

12.6.4 CSR Limited Revenue in Dry Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 CSR Limited Recent Development

12.7 Knauf

12.7.1 Knauf Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Dry Construction Introduction

12.7.4 Knauf Revenue in Dry Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Knauf Recent Development

12.8 Pabco Gypsum

12.8.1 Pabco Gypsum Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Dry Construction Introduction

12.8.4 Pabco Gypsum Revenue in Dry Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Pabco Gypsum Recent Development

12.9 Panel Rey

12.9.1 Panel Rey Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Dry Construction Introduction

12.9.4 Panel Rey Revenue in Dry Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Panel Rey Recent Development

12.10 USG Boral Limited

12.10.1 USG Boral Limited Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Dry Construction Introduction

12.10.4 USG Boral Limited Revenue in Dry Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 USG Boral Limited Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3665444-global-dry-construction-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com