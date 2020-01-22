ENHANCED OIL RECOVERY MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

Enhanced oil recovery also known as tertiary recovery in oil production involves the use of various technologies to enhance oil production and restore formation pressure after the failure of primary and secondary recovery techniques. Enhanced oil recovery plays a significant role in improving oil production, especially in mature oil fields. Enhanced oil recovery (EOR) also known as tertiary recovery is a stage in oil production that involves the use of various technologies to enhance the production of oil after failure of recovery from primary and secondary recovery methods.

The analysts forecast the global enhanced oil recovery market to grow at a CAGR of 10.85% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global enhanced oil recovery market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BP

• Chevron

• Halliburton

• Royal Dutch Shell

• Schlumberger

Other prominent vendors

• BlackPearl

• Canadian Natural

• Cenovus Energy

• CNOOC

• ConocoPhillips

• Devon Energy

• Exxon Mobil

• Husky Energy

• Kinder Morgan

• LUKOIL

• MEG Energy

• NALCO

• Murphy Oil

• Occidental Petroleum

• PetroChina

• PETROBRAS

• PETRONAS

• Praxair Technology

• REX ENERGY

• Statoil

• Wintershall

Market driver

• Growth of unconventional sources of hydrocarbons.

Market driver

Market challenge

• Uncertainties associated with low crude oil prices.

Market challenge

Market trend

• Development of polymer enhanced oil recovery technology.

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

