Expected growth of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market in 2023
“An investor should act as though he had a lifetime decision card with just twenty punches on it.” ~Warren Buffett
O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Report provides actionable intelligence on major factors impacting the market; analyses the market performance of key companies in the market; market dynamics of key segments within the market; outlines the market performance across regions. The insights of the industry over past years and a forecast until 2023 is provided. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is an organic compound with the formula CH3C6H4(OH). It is widely used intermediate in the production of other chemicals. It is a derivative of phenol and is an isomer of p-cresol and m-cresol.
Top keyplayers in O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market :
Sasol, Atul, LANXESS, SABIC, RÃœTGERS Group, Deepak Novochem Technologies, Nantong Xingchen Synthetic, JFE Chemical, Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical, Juye Runjia Chemical, Nanjing Datang Chemical, Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology
This report focuses on the O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is an important chemical intermediate, there are two main methods to produce o-cresol including extraction process (coal tar as material) and synthesis process (phenol and methanol as materials). In order to decrease the cost and increase the profit, the extraction process now is mainly adopted to produce o-cresol. In 2016, about 60.86% of the global production was produced by extraction process. O-Cresol can be applied into many fields such as resin, herbicides, disinfectant and others, the resin is the main applied field in the world. In 2016, 23365 MT was used to synthesize resin, taking 46.01% of the global production.North America, Europe, Japan and China are the main manufacturing regions in the world. Europe produces 16831 MT in 2016, taking 33.14% of the global production and owning the biggest share in the world followed by North America. At the same time, North America, and Europe are also the main consuming regions in the world. In 2016, the consumption volumes in Europe and North America are 13024 MT and 11642 MT.In future, the production will increase to 70882 MT in 2023 from 50782 MT in 2016 with the average growth rate of 4.25%. The revenue will increase to 145.63 Million USD from 126.02 Million USD with the average growth rate of 1.82%.The worldwide market for O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2023, from 130 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.
WHAT WE PROVIDE IN THIS REPORT?
O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market along with Report Research Design:
O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Types:
O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Applications:
O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Historic Data (2013-2017):
- Industry Trends:Global Revenue, Status and Outlook.
- Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends.
- Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.
- Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.
- Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.
O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Influencing Factors:
- Market Environment:Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.
- Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges.
O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Forecast (2018-2023):
- Market Size Forecast:Global Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Applications/End Users, By Regions/Geography.
- Key Data (Revenue): Market Size, Market Share, Growth Rate, Growth, Product Sales Price
WHAT ARE THE REGIONS ARE COVERED IN THIS REPORT?
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
“There is a big difference between a satisfied customer and a loyal customer. Never settle for ‘satisfied’.” ~ Shep Hyken
Buy O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Report
The growth in professional landscaping and gardening services is one of the primary growth factors for this market. Landscaping services are provided by a team of experts and includes a wide range of services such as irrigation services, landscape maintenance, landscape installation, and landscape design services. Rising commercial properties and large projects are increasingly demanding the need for landscaping services on a large scale. This requires efficient power tools to conduct the work efficiently, subsequently driving market growth.