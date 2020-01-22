Expected growth of O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market in 2023

“An investor should act as though he had a lifetime decision card with just twenty punches on it.” ~Warren Buffett

O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Report provides actionable intelligence on major factors impacting the market; analyses the market performance of key companies in the market; market dynamics of key segments within the market; outlines the market performance across regions. The insights of the industry over past years and a forecast until 2023 is provided. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is an organic compound with the formula CH3C6H4(OH). It is widely used intermediate in the production of other chemicals. It is a derivative of phenol and is an isomer of p-cresol and m-cresol.

Top keyplayers in O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market :

Sasol, Atul, LANXESS, SABIC, RÃœTGERS Group, Deepak Novochem Technologies, Nantong Xingchen Synthetic, JFE Chemical, Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical, Juye Runjia Chemical, Nanjing Datang Chemical, Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology

This report focuses on the O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is an important chemical intermediate, there are two main methods to produce o-cresol including extraction process (coal tar as material) and synthesis process (phenol and methanol as materials). In order to decrease the cost and increase the profit, the extraction process now is mainly adopted to produce o-cresol. In 2016, about 60.86% of the global production was produced by extraction process. O-Cresol can be applied into many fields such as resin, herbicides, disinfectant and others, the resin is the main applied field in the world. In 2016, 23365 MT was used to synthesize resin, taking 46.01% of the global production.North America, Europe, Japan and China are the main manufacturing regions in the world. Europe produces 16831 MT in 2016, taking 33.14% of the global production and owning the biggest share in the world followed by North America. At the same time, North America, and Europe are also the main consuming regions in the world. In 2016, the consumption volumes in Europe and North America are 13024 MT and 11642 MT.In future, the production will increase to 70882 MT in 2023 from 50782 MT in 2016 with the average growth rate of 4.25%. The revenue will increase to 145.63 Million USD from 126.02 Million USD with the average growth rate of 1.82%.The worldwide market for O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2023, from 130 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Types:

Extraction Process

Synthesis Process O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Applications:

Resin

Herbicides

Disinfectant